When the Psychiatric Urgent Care Clinic in Charlottetown was shuttered, forcing mental health treatment back to the unfriendly confines of QEH emergency room, Health PEI blamed breaking its promise to keep the unit open on staffing shortages.
A year after Unit 9 was emptied in anticipation of COVID patients, the QEH’s psychiatric wing still has not returned to its primary role. Only seven of 20 beds are utilized by those receiving mental health care, another seven are dementia patients awaiting placement in a long-term care facility. The remaining six beds sit empty because of staff shortages.
QEH patients routinely wait several days before moving from the emergency room to a regular hospital bed. The reason? Chronic staffing shortages. Health Minister Ernie Hudson told the legislature there is no sense announcing new long-term care beds if nurses can’t be found to staff them.
Given the acuity of staffing pressures, in particular nursing, it is mind-boggling the King government only got around to discussing its now fatally-flawed mobile mental health plan with Island nurses last week. Even then it was not Health PEI, as you would expect driving the discussion, but the premier, now in full-fledged damage mode.
Nurses aren’t alone in being on the outside looking in. Health PEI never bothered talking to the paramedics union either. It must have assumed paramedics, already fully tapped with ambulatory and community care responsibilities, will sidle up and take on another duty.
Herein lies the issue. Those suffering mental health and addiction have shouldered, by far, a disproportionate share of the negative impact from COVID. Frontline services were slashed in provincial jails and Mount Herbert. PUCC was closed and returned to the emergency room, a known trigger for many in need. When the cave was blockaded by the city of Charlottetown, Health PEI responded by doing absolutely nothing to help the 50-plus Islanders who used the tunnel as a safe haven, injection site, community centre and home. Our lack of provincial response is shameful.
This serves as a backdrop to the mobile mental health program that has fallen so dramatically off the rails. It started with a decision by Health PEI executives to ignore the recommendation of a professional committee and proceed with a full police-first model. Health PEI paid lip service to lived experience, speaking to only four people and one family, asking each just four questions.
The plan imploded as operational details emerged over the past two months. Staff were removed. Politicians scrambled to save face by promoting some type of stripped-down program supposedly to be administered by Medavie, the parent company of Island EMS. Government talking points changed almost daily. It is a textbook case of how to make a bad situation worse. The minister’s credibility is shredded, and the premier’s political priority - to get any program out the door - rings hollow for a leader who places a premium on doing politics differently.
This leads us back to the very real issue of lack of staffing. The King government wants to launch a photo-op program without any real idea of what it is, how it will be delivered, how much it will cost, who is accountable, how it will interact with other programs and services, and most importantly how responsive it will be for those in need.
We know mental health and addiction services are riven by government silos, too few resources and an unacceptable lack of integration. Mobile mental health can play a role in the toolbox of solutions, maybe even an important one. But there are so many areas of greater immediate priority. Areas that have been cut, slashed, ignored or offloaded to providers not fully committed to delivering the best service possible.
What PEI needs more than adding yet another partial solution - guaranteed to grow the list of programs impacted by staffing shortages - is a complete review of what programs and services we provide, how they are delivered and by whom. Government is good at certain things. It is not, however, good at on-the-ground programming, a reality that those on the frontline live with every single day.
It’s time to build a model of mental health and addiction care focussed on those in need, rather than trying to solve bureaucratic and political issues. Pause mobile mental health. Take politics out of the discussion and put the focus on those suffering because of massive fissures in our public response.
It’s time to build a truly integrated system that works. It’s time to do it right.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
The mobile unit Hudson needs to be staffed by trained mental health nurses, not ambulance drivers! Check the bank accounts and see who got money from Medavie!!! This is just as bad as home care being given to Medavie. That Robert Ghiz and Wade McLaughlin were board members of Medavie is enough reason to cast doubt!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.