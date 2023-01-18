PEI’s Paxlovid distribution model has connected COVID-19 patients to medication resulting in the province dispensing more medication per capita than any other province/territory in the country.
A spokesperson from the Public Health Office said more than 7,000 doses of Paxlovid have been made available to Islanders testing positive for COVID.
Paxlovid works by inhibiting the virus from replicating. It is recommended to be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.
Criteria for being prescribed the drug varies across the country.
For example in PEI the ages for eligibility are 18 and over if you have underlying medical conditions or age 50 and over regardless of vaccine status or Indigenous adults 18 and over.
In Newfoundland the underlying medical condition is the same, but ages 60 and over regardless of vaccine status and living in a remote community and age 80 and over regardless of vaccine status are the main groupings.
Nationally the recommendations include the underlying medical condition caveat, but the age categories for older adults differ.
“In PEI, Paxlovid eligibility criteria was determined by who is at the highest risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19,” the spokesperson explained.
In Canada before the use of Paxlovid began in January 2022, there were 2,801,451 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31,679 deaths attributed to the infection.
PEI stats for 2022 include 54,173 total cases, 357 hospitalizations with 29 of those being admitted to ICU and a total of 82 deaths with COVID listed as a factor.
Though there are no specific PEI statistics to point to when asked whether there is any way to tell if taking Paxlovid has had an impact on the severity of how COVID affected those individuals, officials with Public Health referred The Graphic to findings of a clinical trial where Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 per cent in high-risk individuals who took the drug within three days of experiencing symptoms.
The study carried out in Ontario between April 4 and August 31, 2022 resulted in the above conclusion. The final cohort included 177,545 patients with 8,876 (5.0 per cent) treated and 168,669 (95.0 per cent) untreated individuals. Hospitalization or death within 30 days was lower in the treated group compared to untreated individuals at 2.1 per cent vs 3.7 per cent.
There is still ample supply of Paxlovid on hand in the province and last week the province added pharmacists to the list of prescribers. This is intended to make access easier for individuals who could be eligible for the medication.
Paxlovid is not a magic bullet for everyone though.
“There are many medications in which Paxlovid is contraindicated so not everyone is able to take it,” the spokesperson said.
“Commonly experienced side effects are thoroughly discussed with the patient during the prescriber consultation. If there are any unexpected adverse reactions that occur while taking the medication, the prescriber or investigating health care provider reports this information directly to Health Canada for review.”
