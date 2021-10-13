The Peakes Bogside Bombers completed a deficit of being down three games to one by defeating the Alley Stratford Athletics 1-0 in another pitcher’s duel at MacDonald Field in Peakes on the weekend. The Bombers won the best-of-seven Kings County Baseball League four games to three. It was the first KCBL title for the Bombers since 2017.
Jordan Stevenson solidified his dominance as top pitcher in the league by tossing a no-hitter. He allowed a pair of walks and another Stratford batter reached third base on an error. His counterpart, 18-year-old Tyler Taylor matched him pitch-for-pitch for the entire game. Taylor allowed only six hits, unfortunately he allowed four straight hits in the sixth, with two being bunt singles. For the second Sunday in a row Rob Phelan knocked in the winning run, scoring Jake MacLaren who led off the sixth inning with a base hit.
Stevenson struck out eight including the final out of the afternoon to give the Bombers the championship.
Peakes forced a game seven last Wednesday at MacNeill Field with a 9-4 win. Phelan got the win and Stevenson pitched the last three innings for the save.
Stevenson was named playoff MVP. He won three games and had a save. It was his second playoff MVP award. He won the award in 2018 when he helped the Northside Brewers win its only KCBL crown. This league now has had four different champions in the last four years. It was Peakes fifth KCBL title.
It was also the fifth championship for Bombers Colin Myers, Rob Phelan and Josh Coffin. Nick Ryan and Jordan Stevenson both won two titles with two different teams and both were members of the 2018 Brewers championship team. Players winning their first championship included Jake MacLaren, Ethan Smith, Jack MacKenzie, Sam Worth, Noah Stewart and Brandon Langley.
Congratulations to the Bombers.
Also a heartfelt salute to the Alley Stratford Athletics. The A’s had another great year by hustling and giving a 100% effort in every playoff game. They played the maximum of 12 playoff games. Two players shone in the pitching department including veteran Brady Arsenault and teen Tyler Taylor. Taylor pitched 14 innings in his last two games allowing only two runs. Congratulations to the Athletics for a great playoff run.
Kings County Baseball League fan page, led by Karen Smith, had a special presentation to Bombers’ lifelong fan Bobby Fraser. He received The Heart of the Game for top fan award.
Into the future: Our young Islanders did extremely well in a few tournaments in recent weeks. The Cornwall Cougars with head coach Stephen Mahar claimed the 18U AA Atlantic championship in early September over in Kennebecasis, New Brunswick. The Cougars went undefeated in the tourney going 5-0. They defeated Nova Scotia 5-0 for the gold medal. Mahar told me it was a combination of great pitching, timely hitting and strong defense.
The 13U Eastern Express boys were dominant as they cruised to the Atlantic championship collectively outscoring their opponents 84-14. Three lads are from the Kings County area: Landon MacDonald, Morell; Rhys O’Brien, Georgetown and Conor Morrison from Newport. Head coach was Eddie Curran.
Last but certainly not least the 14U girls coached by Evan Myers won the Atlantic Invitational tourney. All players got in the games. Emily Gardiner hit the walk-off home run giving the girls the championship with a win over Nova Scotia.
Congratulations to all.
This corner wishes everyone across this great province a great winter. Stay warm and stay kind.
