Peakes Bombers pitcher Jordan Stevenson won the KCBL playoff MVP award for the second straight year. He earned three of their four wins in the final against the Morell Chevies, including a complete game 7-1 victory in the sixth and deciding game. Karen Smith photo
The Peakes Bogside Bombers defeated the Morell Chevies 7-1 on their home diamond at MacDonald Field to capture their second straight Kings County Baseball League championship. The title is the Bombers’ sixth in league history which is second only to the Chevies. Morell has 11 championships. Peakes won the final in six games four games to two.
Jordan Stevenson allowed only a seventh inning run to win his third MVP award. His sixth strikeout of the afternoon was the final out of the game. Stevenson won the award last year with the Bombers and in 2018 with the Northside Brewers. Josh Coffin opened up a close game with a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. Coffin and Ethan Smith were also in the mix for this prestigious trophy.
The game marked the first one in 10 days after the arrival of Hurricane Fiona. Peakes had very little damage to their ball diamond so it was safe to go ahead with the contest. Morell’s field was hit hard by Fiona with lights scattered all over the field and their building for the announcers tipped over on its side. As well, three apple trees toppled over, dugouts were ripped apart combined with a lot of other damage.
Colin Myers is the only Bomber to have played on all six championship teams. Cayle Coffin and Mason Power won their first titles. Nick Ryan and Stevenson were the only two members of the team to win for two different teams.
Congrats to the Morell Chevies on a pretty good season that saw them claim the regular season trophy. The Chevies have gone to the youth movement with some strong young arms and pretty good hitters. Troy Coffin continues to turn back the clock and Logan Gallant has put together a strong team of youths and some veterans to teach them success.
Some huge crowds attended every game of the finals. The league has flourished for 32 years with many highlights along the way. Billy Connolly and Boone Larkin were in their twilight years when the league resumed back in 1992. Steve MacLean was one of the best pitchers and hitters in the 1990 decade. Paul ‘Woofer’ Affleck was on three different championship teams in the ‘90s including in 1992 when the Mt Stewart Huskies won. In 1994 Affleck helped the Murray River Royals win their only title. Ivan Hughes coached the Royals and won four more titles with Cardigan.
The Cardigan Clippers and Morell Chevies were the dominant teams from 1996 to 2010 with one glaring exception. In 1999, the Georgetown Mariners made history when they came back from a three-games-to-none final to beat the Cardigan Clippers in Georgetown. The Morell Chevies owned most of the 2000 decade winning in eight of nine years. In 2005 Peakes won their first championship. Peakes and Stratford emerged as the best teams for the next 12 years with two exceptions, the Northside Brewers in 2018 and Morell in the COVID year in 2020.
The league has developed two young athletes to play in the pros. Nial Hughes played for the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and Cole MacLaren played with the Detroit Tigers organization.
A final salute of the season goes out to the late Ken ‘Trixie’ Dunn and Aquinas Ryan who anchored this league for over 25 years. Both gentlemen were a pleasure to work with and I was proud to call them a friend. I miss them dearly.
Another successful year is complete. Hoping all players and fans have a safe and happy winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.