The Peakes Bogside Bombers defeated the Morell Chevies 7-1 on their home diamond at MacDonald Field to capture their second straight Kings County Baseball League championship. The title is the Bombers’ sixth in league history which is second only to the Chevies. Morell has 11 championships. Peakes won the final in six games four games to two.

Jordan Stevenson allowed only a seventh inning run to win his third MVP award. His sixth strikeout of the afternoon was the final out of the game. Stevenson won the award last year with the Bombers and in 2018 with the Northside Brewers. Josh Coffin opened up a close game with a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. Coffin and Ethan Smith were also in the mix for this prestigious trophy.

Peakes Bombers pitcher Jordan Stevenson won the KCBL playoff MVP award for the second straight year. He earned three of their four wins in the final against the Morell Chevies, including a complete game 7-1 victory in the sixth and deciding game. Karen Smith photo

