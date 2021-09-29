The Peakes Bogside Bombers are back in the Kings County Baseball League final. The Bombers and Alley Stratford Athletics slipped and dripped in the rain, the wind and the mud on Sunday. In the end Peakes came away with a 7-4 victory. The A’s still lead the best-of-seven finals two games to one.
Eight of the 11 runs in the game occurred in the second inning. In the top half of the second, Stratford jumped out to the lead for the third straight game scoring three runs on RBIs by Allister Smith, Grant Grady and Jon Arsenault.
Peakes answered by putting up five runs of their own in the bottom of the second. Game one winner Nate Ronan had some control issues due to the wet weather. The Bombers scored the first three of their runs on base on balls. Colin Myers’ sac fly and Mitchell Power’s RBI single scored the other two Bomber runs.
Dom Ryan belted a two-out solo home run to take Stratford to within one run. Peakes scored two huge runs in the sixth to give them a three-run advantage at 7-4. The A’s got the first two runners aboard in the seventh on a walk and a hit batter. Stratford loaded the bases with one out after Ethan Smith hit Dom Ryan. Smith got Allister Smith on a fielder’s choice and Grant Grady to fly out to end the game.
The Bombers welcomed back Jordan Stevenson as he pitched six innings to earn the win. Ethan Smith pitched the seventh to get the save. Stevenson allowed five hits. Nate Ronan was tagged with the loss. Top batters for Peakes were Colin Myers and Jake MacLaren, both going 2/4. Nick Ryan and Tyson MacInnis went 1/2 with and an RBI each. Josh Coffin walked twice and scored twice. Top batters for the A’s were Dom Ryan, 1/4, home run and two runs scored. Shawn MacDougall was 1/1.
Game four sounds like a 7 pm or 7:30 pm start at Memorial Field Wednesday evening. Game five will be back in Peakes at MacDonald Field on Sunday. Check the time on the fan page.
