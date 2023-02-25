Natalie Caron

Natalie Caron celebrates after scoring the winning goal late in PEI's 6-4 win over Manitoba on Thursday. Josh Lewis photo

PEI just barely missed out on a medal on Sunday, but they accomplished the Island's best-ever finish in ringette at the Canada Games.

Saskatchewan scored almost seven minutes into overtime to edge PEI 5-4 in the bronze medal game at MacLauchlan Arena in Charlottetown.

Tori Jayne Chapman fires a shot on net against Ontario on Tuesday. Josh Lewis photo
Mia Martell looks for a loose ring in front of the Ontario net during a round-robin game. Josh Lewis photo
Team Manitoba breaks toward the net for a scoring chance on PEI goalie Georgia Fraser on Thursday. Josh Lewis photo

