After some of the blows inflicted to the Island’s economy by Covid and then the nearly five-month-long fresh potato industry crisis spearheaded by the US, we could really use a success story.
With the lobster season opening this week in LFAs 26A and 24, here’s hoping our fishing captains and the hands working for them have a strong year, with prices high enough to outweigh the perhaps unprecedented costs of operating.
Record gas prices on top of increased bait prices make it an expensive affair, and that was before the spring herring and mackerel fishery was suspended by DFO. For the most part, fishers should already have enough bait for this year but this could be a major issue for the 2023 lobster season.
Lobster fishers are going to need very high prices to offset these issues and early indications are they might get them.
A lucrative year would allow those in the industry to give back to their community, and with sky-high inflation and many people struggling with the cost of living and lack of affordable housing, that would be good news as well.
Meanwhile, this will be the first year of DFO’s new policy of setting day falling anywhere in a three-day span depending on the weather. South side fishers had voted to move the date back three days and a fixed date would provide more certainty. In the end, the goal is to avoid the season running into early July when lobsters begin to molt, which also eats into profits.
Finally, we hope for another year of safe waters and no injuries.
