When Luc Trottier was 18 years old he was handed a treasure.
It was a folder telling the story of his beginning.
The PEI filmmaker and actor has taken that story and crafted In My Heart, a film he describes as a love letter to his birth mom.
“The short film showcases the real true story of my birth mother and her journey to make that selfless act to give me up for adoption,” Mr Trottier said.
“As a writer I’ve always been taught to write what you know and this is something I know really well.”
Writing this story has been in the back of Mr Trottier’s mind for several years. Originally, the idea was to make a feature film and he still plans to do so, but in moving to PEI last May, he and his wife Jessica Gallant discovered the PEI film industry has a lot to offer so he modified his plans.
Ms Gallant, born and raised on PEI, is also an actor and is part of the cast of the film.
‘In My Heart’ will be produced with Film 4ward funding from Film PEI.
“The resources on the Island are amazing for new filmmakers,” Mr Trottier said.
Film 4ward offers filmmakers $20,000 plus in-kind facilities and services to help create a short production.
“That gives new filmmakers the ability to pay people what they are worth,” Mr Trottier said.
Film PEI executive director Renee Laprise said the process for choosing productions to fund is done through a panel of jurors.
She said the subject of In My Heart as well as the qualifications of both Mr Trottier and producer Jeana MacIsaac resonated highly with jurors.
This is Ms MacIsaac’s first job as producer, however the 25-year veteran of the TV and film industry is well poised to take on the task.
Her personal connection, in that 31 years ago she chose adoption for her son, made her decision all the easier to make.
“The story really spoke to me and I knew it would be easy to make the transition from all of the other skills I have in TV and film to producing when the text is very meaningful to me,” Ms MacIsaac said.
“I think we are going to see something extremely polished and heartfelt,” Ms Laprise said.
“It is a timely subject, especially for PEI,” she added, referring to the fact adoption records in the province will be opened the end of January.
Ms MacIsaac said she has seen the community connection to adoption firsthand.
One of her jobs as producer is to handle budgeting for the film.
With the Film 4ward funding, Ms MacIsaac was able to budget for two days of shooting so a gofundme campaign was launched to help raise funds to add another day.
They quickly surpassed their $5,000 goal.
“So many people with personal messages of how adoption has touched their lives have reached out to me personally,” she said.
“I’m really overwhelmed by the generosity of the spirit of everybody.”
Ms MacIsaac said at first she never really saw a connection between the records being opened and the launch of the fundraiser for the film. However, after receiving all the messages she now understands.
“For those people who wake up every day with either regret or a broken heart the fact that is a possibility now I think is important,” she said.
For the adoptees especially, there is that yearning to ‘find their people’.
“I think this script, when people get to see it, they will see no matter what, it is heartbreaking for the birth mother, but it is still the best day of someone else’s life,” she added.
Mr Trottier has discovered the identity of both his parents, but hasn’t made the leap to connecting with them just yet.
His adoption took place in Ontario.
Along with information he was given by the adoption agency who handled his adoption, Mr Trottier received his records a few years ago when they opened in Ontario.
Even so, he said DNA testing and social media were the most helpful tools in his search.
“It is amazing what you can do with the internet these days.”
According to a spokesperson from the PEI department of social development and housing, when the records open adoptees will receive prescribed information from their original birth registration rather than a copy of the document. That information consists of their birth name, place of birth, the name of birth parents.
A birth parent can expect to receive a copy of the adoption order with information on the adoptive parents redacted.
The sharing of any information is subject to vetoes and no contact undertakings.
Ms MacIsaac reunited with her son Dan when he found her five years ago, not through open records, but also with the help of the internet through the Canadian Adoption Registry.
Work on the film has begun, with shooting scheduled to take place in February. The finished product will be ready for the film festival circuit in the spring.
This is the third year for Film 4ward which is sponsored by Innovation PEI, Telefilm Canada and CBC.
“It is meant to act as a training program so people can up their skills or learn new skills depending where they are in their film career,” Ms Laprise said.
Because it also creates content from PEI the funding fills two roles in developing the industry in the province.
“Another thing we are seeing is crews and teams are coming together and now these teams are able to provide top quality filming services to the community,” Ms Laprise added. In My Heart is one of four short films to receive funding this year.
The others are Elvira, Paradox of Life and Grandmothers. The latter is a lyrical documentary by Belfast native Millefiore Clarkes.
