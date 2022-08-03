Halibut catches so far this year have been good in some areas around PEI and average in others according to some fishers.
According to Danny Arsenault, who co-chairs the PEI Ground Fish Advisory Board, catches in 4T5 and 4T7H (an area off the west coast previously closed) show promise this year.
Ten boats fished the area during the July opening and got their quota.
The partial opening of the area is allowed by DFO to see if there can be a viable halibut fishery in the area without influencing the cod stocks.
Quota for halibut, an Atlantic flat fish that can grow up to 400 lbs, has been doled out a little differently for the past several years for PEI license holders, explained Mr Arsenault.
PEI ground fishers have the biggest fleet of boats, but only 1.46 per cent of the entire quota for the Gulf of St Lawrence.
“The first years we were fishing it there was trouble to keep going over because if there was any fish around everybody goes out and all of a sudden you are over the quota,” Mr Arsenault said.
“The only way to do it was to make it individual quotas for each fisher who registers to fish in a particular season.”
There are 850 licensed commercial ground fisher license holders in PEI.
“We usually have about 350 active licenses that go so it averages out to 500 or 600 pounds a season,” Mr Arsenault said.
The allocation for the PEI fixed gear fleet in 2022 is 69.63 metric tonnes according to a notice from DFO. Based on the number of registered participants, an individual catch limit of 335 kg (738 lbs) will be implemented.
Those registered then have the choice of four openings to head out onto the water. Two openings took place in July and there will be two more openings September 13 to 16 and September 27 to September 30.
Robert VanIderstine, who fishes out of Mink River, caught his quota within the July openings.
“This year we found them smaller. A lot were 50 and 60 lbs,” he said.
Mr VanIderstine said having to buy bait due to the closure of the mackerel fishery has made it a bit more expensive to fish halibut this year.
Mr Arsenault is waiting until the September opening to bait his hooks.
If more than 10 per cent of the quota is still not caught when the season closes on September 27 another list of license holders will be created and the remaining quota redistributed.
