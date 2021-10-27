A Souris woman’s PEI health card was revoked after she was forced to travel to Ontario for months of leukemia treatment that wasn’t available on PEI.
To add to the stress, she was required to pay for a flu shot when she returned back to PEI.
Imelda MacPhee spent nearly a year in Ontario receiving treatment in 2017 and 2018. After three months she was required to get an Ontario health card to cover the rest and she was in the hospital when that notice came through.
Ms MacPhee keeps the Ontario card active due to repeated follow-up appointments with an oncologist there, but she is an Island resident and taxpayer.
Earlier this month, she went to get her flu shot. Upon returning home there was a voicemail message saying she owed $13 for the shot due to not having an active PEI health card.
Ms MacPhee said there was no indication PEI health cards were required when she went for her shot.
“I didn’t ask if there was a fee. I wasn’t expecting a fee, especially when Ontario’s giving it free and PEI’s giving it free so where does my fee come in?”
Upon moving to another province, people have three months to get a health card in their new place of residence. Until then, they are covered by PEI.
Ms MacPhee feels the government should have covered her entire stay in Ontario since treatment wasn’t available here.
“Or if they’re not going to, don’t penalize me for it,” she said.
Ms MacPhee received health care at her doctor’s office and the hospital here on PEI without any problems.
She had the option of receiving treatment in Nova Scotia or Ontario, and chose the latter because of family living there.
Health PEI did not immediately respond to a request for information on provincial coverage of off-Island health care treatment.
Ms MacPhee said she contacted Health PEI and was told there was nothing they could do about the flu shot fee if she doesn’t have PEI health coverage.
“If I had to go back to Ontario for two or three months, what was I supposed to do? Change back to PEI, and then back to Ontario? PEI should have directed me how to proceed,” she said.
