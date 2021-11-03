The Native Council of PEI says the RCMP’s recent updating of online training manuals is well-intentioned, but contains “large and obvious gaps” that fail to address all concerns Indigenous people have when it comes to interactions with the police.
The manual, Cultural Awareness and Humility, was provided to The Graphic following an Access to Information request. RCMP confirmed in March 2021 it was updating a training manual to include more inclusive language regarding Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities.
“The RCMP is attempting to preserve its integrity and image as a force of peace and friendship for Indigenous peoples, which is an admirable and supported goal,” said Bradley Cooper, political advisor for the Native Council of PEI. “But this should not come at the cost of ignoring the injustices caused to Indigenous peoples in the present day by RCMP and other law enforcement officers.”
What the Graphic received was a text version of the online course, which would’ve included videos, quizzes and other interactive activities. The three-hour course is mandatory for all RCMP staff, and participants need to score at least 80% for it to be deemed complete.
The manual acknowledges the RCMP’s historical role in colonization, and as “the dominant and consistent face” of policies that include isolating people onto reserves and separating children from their families.
“(The police force’s) enforcement role, which was foreign and destructive to Indigenous peoples’ way of life, resulted in an increased sense of mistrust and fear of law enforcement,” the manual stated.
The manual acknowledges violence against Indigenous women and girls, and also the fact Indigenous women have high rates of suicide attempts, heart disease and stroke, and incarceration.
One aim of the manual is to discuss ‘cultural competency,’ defined as the ability to understand, communicate and interact with people across cultures. The hope is for employees to recognize how one’s culture, including beliefs, assumptions and attitudes, has an impact on one’s daily interactions and perceptions.
In line with cultural competency is discussion about intersectionality and microaggressions - the manual points out that people tend to make assumptions on one’s identity based on first impression or observations, and we need to be aware of our biases. It’s the role of the police officer to recognize people have multiple and diverse identity factors that intersect.
One of the six modules, entitled ‘Everyday Experiences,’ includes eight scenarios in which the employee is asked to think how one would handle a situation involving potentially offensive, disrespectful or victim-blaming comments made in the workplace.
One scenario depicts an Indigenous woman reporting an assault while hitchhiking on the way to a medical appointment. In it, a comment made by a colleague blames Indigenous women for going missing or getting murdered because “these women always hitchhike.”
Mr Cooper said while the manual is a step in the right direction, one glaring omission is the fact it doesn’t acknowledge the roughly 80% of Indigenous people who live off-reserve.
The Native Council represents more than 1,050 Indigenous people from across the Island who don’t live on reserve - those individuals include both Status and non-Status Mi’kmaq, Metis, Inuit and other nations. “The training manual makes repeated efforts to describe the harm that comes from assumptions and a lack of understanding for cultural differences,” Mr Cooper said. “Many Canadians, through the limited learning they have been provided in the educational system, have the assumption that all First Nations have close connections to a reserve and/or band. This assumption is never meaningfully addressed or mentioned in the training manual.”
Mr Cooper says while the Native Council is a strong supporter of improving the living conditions of women and girls, it’s also an equal advocate of injustices faced by Indigenous men and boys, something he feels doesn’t get nearly as much attention.
“One example of this viewpoint in action is how the training manual states Indigenous women are at higher rates of suicide than non-Indigenous women, which is true, but does not address how Indigenous men have even higher rates of suicide than either Indigenous women or non-Indigenous men.”
Mr Cooper said the manual paints all historic injustices against Indigenous peoples by police officers as “events of the past” rather than a continuing challenge many Indigenous face today.
“For example, the manual does not state Indigenous peoples are 10 times as likely to be shot and killed in police interactions than non-Indigenous peoples, how 25 Indigenous people were shot and killed by RCMP between 2017 and 2020, or mention the case of Chantel Moore, an Indigenous woman … shot during a wellness check in 2020.”
Mr Cooper said the manual overall does include positive examples, and genuine research and consultation was clearly made. But it should have made a better effort to put the message across that injustices continue to be a present reality.
“Ignoring the negative parts of Canada’s history that we would rather forget has not advanced Indigenous reconciliation … and it is not a tactic that should be adopted by the RCMP.”
The RCMP consulted with an advisory council of Indigenous elders, plus a working group of representatives from various RCMP units, and other federal government departments and agencies, in developing the material, RCMP said in a lengthy statement.
The course is “only one part of the RCMP’s cultural learning strategy.” Some of the other programs include information on restorative justice, the historical timeline of the relationship between the RCMP and Indigenous people, as well as cultural awareness training on a regional level regarding Indigenous cultures, history and traditions.
The RCMP spokesperson said the various training programs “will serve as a strong base for helping our employees appropriately interact with racialized colleagues and the diverse communities the RCMP serves.”
