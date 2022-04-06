The topic of ambulance response times has dominated the provincial legislature in recent weeks, and for good reason.
The Island’s two extremities, West Prince and Eastern Kings, have been dealing with inadequate response times for years. When it’s literally a matter of life and death, that’s a problem.
Earlier this year, George Kinch of Palmer Road died of a heart attack after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive from Summerside. Just imagine the devastation and rage you would feel if you lost your father or your husband because of insufficient ambulance coverage.
The data for the 2021-22 fiscal year paints an even worse picture for the Souris area. Its median response time has increased from 13:03 in the first quarter of the year to 15:08 in the second quarter to 17:14 in the third. And the median is simply the time in the middle, meaning some have waited much longer.
In spite of all this, Health Minister Ernie Hudson just renewed Medavie’s contract to run Island EMS. It’s possible that renewal was necessary to buy time to find a better solution. But that work has to begin right now if it hasn’t already.
You’ll recall Medavie also manages the mobile mental health units, and their senior operations manager is the brother of Mark Spidel, who was just recently shuffled out of the deputy minister of health job.
This wouldn’t be the first time the province sticks with a favoured company in spite of a subpar job - does the Salvation Army ring a bell?
On March 29, Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton said she’d been notified that morning there was only one ambulance available across the entire Island at that moment, in Vernon River. That is comically inadequate.
The province must find a better solution. If this continues, more will die like George Kinch. And that is unforgivable.
