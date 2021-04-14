If you were wondering whether we still live under a monarchy, Friday’s session of the provincial legislature - or lack thereof - provides the answer.
The legislature adjourned just after 10 am, without conducting any business, because of the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Nova Scotia followed suit.
The assembly was apparently following a protocol. When a royal dies a provincial assembly cannot offer condolences until after the governor-general, prime minister, lieutenant-governor and premier have done so.
All of those parties issued statements by around 10:30 that morning, which means the legislature could have delayed opening.
The passing of such a prominent royal certainly warrants recognition in our legislature but under no circumstances should it result in clearing the agenda for the day.
Not to take anything away from the life or accomplishments of His Royal Highness, but this province is dealing with multiple crises and they do not take a day off because someone died.
Islanders struggling with mental health do not get a day’s respite. The threat of COVID-19 doesn’t take a holiday. People in constant worry about housing will continue to deal with that anxiety.
The business of lawmaking is not something that plays out all year. There is a spring sitting and a fall sitting. The number of days and weeks will vary, but the point is a small fraction of the year’s 365 days is spent actively debating the Island’s issues and passing legislation.
This means the 27 elected MLAs should make the most of each day they sit in the legislature. There are so many complex issues to be dealt with, and it takes time.
The premier and lieutenant-governor both issued statements on the passing of Prince Philip. Is that not enough of a tribute? Was it really necessary to cancel an entire day in the legislature?
With all due respect, this was a poor use of time and Islanders deserve better.
