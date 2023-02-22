celebration WEB.jpg

PEI's Devon Costello celebrates with teammates after her goal in the third quarter of a 14-6 win over Nova Scotia on Monday night. Josh Lewis photo

Until this week, PEI had only won a single ringette match at the Canada Winter Games in the 21st century. 

That changed in a hurry as Team PEI, with 10 eastern players, reeled off back-to-back wins to start the 2023 Games on home soil at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.

Tori Jayne Chapman scores her second of two goals in the fourth quarter against Nova Scotia. Josh Lewis photo
PEI captain Brooklyn MacInnis battles through several Nova Scotia players to get a shot on goal. Josh Lewis photo
Delaney Roche looks to get a shot on the Nova Scotia net late in Monday's 14-6 win. Josh Lewis photo
Team PEI goalie Georgia Fraser keeps an eye on Nova Scotia's Sarah MacAskill as teammate Mia Martell looks on. Josh Lewis photo
Tori Jayne Chapman tries to get past Nova Scotia's Lauren Arnold in the fourth quarter. Josh Lewis photo
The Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre was packed with boisterous local supporters cheering on PEI, as well as a strong Nova Scotia boosters section during Monday night's game. Josh Lewis photo

