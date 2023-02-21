Until this week, PEI had only won a single ringette match at the Canada Winter Games in the 21st century.
That changed in a hurry as Team PEI, with 10 eastern players, reeled off back-to-back wins to start the 2023 Games on home soil at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.
After edging BC 9-7 on Sunday night, PEI pulled away in the second half the next night in a dominant 14-6 victory over Nova Scotia in front of a raucous home crowd. Fourteen goals is more than any other team has scored in a game so far.
They finished the round-robin at 2-2 with a pair of losses on Tuesday, falling 8-4 to Saskatchewan and then 8-5 to Ontario, who are undefeated.
PEI is guaranteed to finish no lower than fourth in the five-team Pool B, meaning they will avoid a qualification game and advance directly to the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Their opponent and time of the game will be determined by the final round-robin standings after Wednesday's games. PEI could finish second, third or fourth in their pool.
Among the local contingent on the team, Tori Jayne Chapman has four goals and three assists so far, with four of those points coming against Nova Scotia.
Callie Veld has scored four goals and an assist, including two against Saskatchewan, while Dayna Dingwell has four assists so far.
Alexa Carpenter has picked up a goal and two assists, Delaney Roche has one goal and one assist, and captain Brooklyn MacInnis and Emily Peters have two assists each.
In goal, Kenzy Hawkins has stopped 56 of 71 shots against BC and Saskatchewan. Georgia Fraser saved 56 of 70 shots against Nova Scotia and Ontario.
In Pool B, Ontario is 3-0, BC is 2-1, Saskatchewan is 1-2 and Nova Scotia is 0-3.
Hockey players Austin Walker, Carson MacKenzie and Drew MacDonald, speed skater William Lyons, gymnast Trent Quinn and squash player Tobias Cheeseman are also representing eastern PEI at the Games.
See more in next week’s edition of the Eastern Graphic.
