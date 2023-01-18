Morell resident Kate Arsenault wants answers from Transportation officials about what she believes is the poor quality of paint used to mark the lines on Island highways, saying the lack of reflectiveness during nights is a safety issue.
She recently took to social media to ask others their thoughts about the state of road markings, especially at night when visibility is even more critical. The consensus was that those distinctive yellow centre lines aren’t so distinctive when it’s dark, wet or both.
“In that post, a lot of people (said they) thought they were losing their eyesight, and were scared to drive,” Ms Arsenault said. “Now they realize that what it was, was that they can’t see (the lines).”
Ms Arsenault latched onto the issue following “one really, really dark” evening when she observed how difficult it was to see the lines. She couldn’t blame her eyesight, and she drives a new car with good fog lights.
“It’s just not safe,” she said. “You should be able to see upcoming turns, where the ditch is, if you’re in the middle of the road or in your own lane. But you can’t always tell.
She adds: “If someone is coming towards me, I’m going to be further out (closer to the shoulder), as I don’t know if they’re distracted or just can’t see the line.”
Ms Arsenault began researching the topic of road markings, including the efforts of other jurisdictions. She found one example; a recent development in the Australian state of Victoria, which is testing a photo-luminescent or glow-in-the-dark paint along a 700-metre stretch of road there.
The Regional Roads Victoria website specifically states the hope is for the paint to provide “stronger definition” for drivers approaching intersections and curves.
Ms Arsenault said it’s difficult to find precise information about the products PEI uses on its roads, as well as whether there are any rules and regulations the province must follow, such as how often the lines should be painted.
She said if there are no written rules, “since it’s about the safety of literally everyone, it feels like a pretty big oversight.”
The paint used to mark the roads here on PEI includes glass beads which provide the reflectiveness needed for nighttime driving, Stephen Yeo, director of capital projects for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, said.
The main highways are painted twice a year, once before the tourism season and once again in the fall, while the side roads usually get a coat once per year, he said.
Mr Yeo insists newly-painted reflective lines are quite effective, but acknowledges PEI winter conditions, and the use of snowplows and road salt, wears down the paint. And those winter conditions are getting in the way of highway crews being able to use a more durable and long-lasting method.
Mr Yeo pointed to a 2006 test run of a product containing square beads, which offer even better reflectiveness than the round glass beads. The department used a stretch of the York Road, and the paint withstood various conditions including spraying water on it.
“It was really impressive, the reflectiveness,” Mr Yeo said. “It was great … and then the first pass with the plow broke all the elements.”
Federal government rules regulating the concentration of what are known as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) have also played a role. Those rules state road marking paints cannot contain more than 150 grams per litre of VOCs.
Mr Yeo said the province had used oil-based paints before those regulations kicked in about a decade ago. He admits, regarding the current paint: “We don’t get the performance out of it that we did before.”
Even so, some of the more innovative products on the market may not necessarily translate well to our unique climate. Mr Yeo said the photo-luminescent paint in Victoria, Australia, would cost about 10 times as much as the current product.
“And it still wouldn’t be effective because of our winter conditions … so it’d really be a waste of money.”
While federal regulations have apparently removed the possibility of some products, an Environment and Climate Change Canada spokesperson claims a number of viable products exist, although they didn’t provide specifics.
The spokesperson said that, before regulations kicked in, a traffic marking working group consisting of representatives from government and industry studied issues regarding the availability, performance, durability, and cold weather application of lower VOC traffic marking coatings.
“This work demonstrated viable, cost-effective alternatives exist, some of them even providing superior performance to the solvent-based coatings used in the past,” the spokesperson said.
One potential example is reflective pavement tape, manufactured by 3M. Company spokesperson Mike Laninga said the tape will withstand Atlantic Canada weather conditions when applied properly, which would involve putting a groove into the centre of the pavement to protect it from snowplows and other implements.
“Provincial (transportation departments) that have used the product to date include the provinces of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland,” as well as numerous Atlantic Canadian municipalities, he said.
Mr Laninga said there’s a range of equipment options to make those grooves on the road before applying the tape.
“Our understanding is the Province of PEI does have this equipment in some capacity,” he said. “If needed, 3M may be in position to provide this equipment to the province for use dependent on the size and scope of the requirement.”
One recent application to Island roads that Mr Yeo says is a great success is the raised pavement markings that were placed on major highways like the Trans-Canada several years ago.
The square tags are placed every 50 to 100 metres, and offer more “positive guidance” to drivers, particularly after dark, Mr Yeo said. At this point, the original tags are near the end of their life span.
“After seven or eight years, they’re starting to lose their reflectiveness and brightness. We’ve got a game plan to refresh and renew them across the province in the next two or three years.”
