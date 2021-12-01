The PEI Coalition for a Poverty Eradication Strategy and the MacKillop Centre for Social Justice released the eighth annual Child Poverty Report Card on November 24. The Report Card called We Must Do Better, coincided with the release of the Campaign 2000 national report called, No One Left behind; Strategies for an Inclusive Recovery.
The PEI report found there are still 5,380 children in poverty, according to the latest data for the province. The poverty rate for children is 19.2% for children ages 0 – 6 years and 18.4% for all children under 18. The national child poverty rate is 17.7%.
According to the latest data (2019), overall child poverty in Canada declined by 0.5% or 24,170 children over the previous year and this is with the benefit of the Canada Child Benefit (CCB). The slow pace of change is similar in PEI. Poverty eradication is moving at a snail’s pace. There are still 1,313,400 children in poverty in Canada, according to the latest available data.
Charlottetown has the highest number of children below the poverty line in PEI at 25%. This is a disturbing number as is the high rate of poverty – 24.3% among working age adults, most of who are working poor. The overall child poverty rate in Summerside is 21.1% and the overall poverty rate is 18.4% for all ages. There are large pockets of poverty in smaller communities such as Montague with 300 children or 27% and Stratford with 330 children in poverty but a lower percent at 14.3.
The national report card calls for decent work and bringing employment incomes up to the Low Income Measure, or CFLIM-AT. This measure places 633,400 more children below the poverty line than the Market Basket measure count.
The PEI report card calls for a Job Guarantee (JG) with decent jobs with decent pay and training for anyone who wants to work. The new jobs in the new emerging economy will be mostly in the care sector and it is essential that communities create them from the bottom up instead of from the top down. The JG would be administered from the bottom up and would be financed by the federal government. It enjoys high approval rates in England (72%), USA (79%), France (79%), and is working well in several countries including India and South Africa. It provides green jobs and is the quickest and most stable way to eradicate poverty according to many experts. It strengthens the social safety net to serve the needs of all citizens. A strong safety net includes universal health care, Pharmacare, public transportation, public housing, childcare and post-secondary education - all main components of poverty eradication.
The report card points out that huge inequalities in income exist both within provinces and within the nation. The promised universal childcare plan and the Canada Child Benefit are two of the newer programs aimed at more equality. The universal Childcare plan needs a sliding scale from $1 to $10, given there are families that cannot even afford $10 per day for child care. The plan will enable more women to enter the workforce and help increase family income.
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) aims at children who are near the poverty line. The report card notes that the CCB has not touched families experiencing deep poverty. The depth of poverty is the gap between the poverty line and a family’s income. This gap is increasing in both Canada and PEI, creating a great deal of suffering and many lost opportunities for families in deep poverty.
The report cards ask for reform of the EI system, as it is a key to helping working families. Workers should be able to qualify for EI after 350 hours of work. Report card authors want the minimum income level raised to 70% from the current 55%, and the level of income entitlement raised to $500 weekly, from the current $300.
Compared to the rest of Canada, the PEI Child poverty rate is above the national level and above the poverty rate in one territory and four provinces, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Yukon has made the most progress in child poverty reduction with a decrease from 25% to 12% in the past 20 years. PEI’s rate has hovered around 19% in the same time while the Canadian rate dropped by 6.5%.
Within PEI, there are notable differences between the counties and electoral districts. The rate of senior poverty in Egmont is 19.3% and child poverty is 19.4%. In Malpeque, which has the smallest overall population, the senior rate is 13.5% and the child poverty rate is 13.3%.
Measured by county, Queens has the largest number of people in poverty in all categories including children and Kings has the highest percentages of people in poverty in all categories.
Mary Boyd,
PEI Coalition for a Poverty Eradication Strategy
MacKillop Centre for Social Justice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.