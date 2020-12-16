The past 10 months have raised speed bumps for an Island team working to eliminate HCV (Hepatitis-C).
However, Dr Shawn Greenan, the Island’s HCV program coordinator, is confident it can still be eliminated on PEI well before 2025.
“It should have been done this year,” he said.
There are just over 130 confirmed cases to treat on the Island this year compared to about 1,080 when the elimination project rolled out in 2015.
Now Dr Greenan hopes to eliminate the infection in the province by 2021 or 2022.
The World Health Organization (WHO) set a goal in 2016 to reduce new viral hepatitis infections by 90 per cent by 2030.
CanHepC, a Canadian HCV research network, laid out a plan to eliminate HCV in Canada as a threat to global public health by the same year.
HCV is a viral, STBBI (sexually transmitted blood borne infection). Over time it can cause liver damage and can be deadly if left untreated.
About 97 per cent of HCV cases can be completely treated by antiviral medications taken over the course of about eight weeks.
Prince Edward Island’s HCV program has been leading in the pursuit of elimination.
The Island was the first province to fund treatments which cost about $20,000 at a discounted price attained by the province.
PEI would have been the first province to eliminate the virus had it been successful this year.
Dr Greenan said COVID-19 seems to have caused a number of setbacks. Far fewer people have been treated this year compared to past years. Two years ago 104 Islanders were treated and 179 were treated in 2019. Only 45 have been treated this year.
Dr Greenan said a few factors might have led to fewer people accessing treatment.
Many of the nurses and physicians who usually tend the HCV program were redeployed in response to COVID-19. This caused a temporary hiatus in treatments.
“We’re back at it now though,” he said. “That’s been rectified.”
HCV can be passed through sharing certain personal care items, through the use of unsterilized medical equipment or through condomless sex.
In Canada, the activities with the greatest risk of passing on Hepatitis C include sharing tattoo or body-piercing equipment or equipment that could be used to take street drugs such as needles.
Opioid replacement therapy outpatient clinics in Charlottetown and Summerside are popular points of contact between health care workers and those in need of HCV testing.
These services were reduced for a period of time during the first wave of the pandemic.
Dr Greenan said about 450 people regularly meet with physicians at these clinics.
The meetings help ensure patients use replacement drugs such as methadone or suboxone safely and effectively with the intent of gradually curbing addiction to opioids like morphine, oxycodone, fentanyl or street drugs like heroin.
If a patient gives any indication an HCV test would be appropriate the patient can start on the path to treatment at these locations.
“They’re one of our best assets,” Dr Greenan said, referring to the clinics’ role.
Similarly, needle exchange locations are a common point of contact between people at risk of contracting HCV and the health care workers able to start the treatment process.
Public Health RN staff at needle exchanges were swapped out with other public health employees during the first surge of the pandemic. Replacement staff ranged from dental assistants to speech language pathologists, according to Dr Greenan.
Like physicians and professionals at the opioid replacement clinics, nurses at the needle exchange locations are well trained and practiced at identifying those who should be tested and assisting in the first steps toward appropriate care.
Anecdotally Dr Greenan has heard the number of people attending needle exchanges has also been lower this year.
He said public perception that people should stay home and avoid gatherings or even health centres could be playing a role here.
Aside from reduced testing and treatment rates, Dr Greenan said if fewer people are using needle exchanges this could possibly result in increased proliferation of the virus.
“By default the people who would exchange are potentially reusing or sharing needles,” he said. Both of these practices increase the chances of contracting and spreading HCV.
Dr Greenan said despite any setbacks PEI could continue to lead the way and reach national and global targets, “even with the pandemic.”
A measure he has been looking at, as recommended by CanHepC, is a complete testing screen of the baby boomer population.
This population of people born between 1945 and 1964 is at risk of infection due to the potential for historically poor sterilization techniques of equipment in health care settings, blood transfusions prior to 1991, or remote IV drug use.
Dr Greenan said this recommendation has been brought to the government’s attention but now may not be the right time to push for the initiative while testing facilities, health care staff and government concentrate efforts to address the pandemic.
The Public Health Office didn’t respond to The Graphic by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.