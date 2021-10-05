Editor’s Note: KC and her husband CK, from Taiwan, are one of a growing number of families to move to eastern PEI to be closer to sons or daughters attending a Buddhist monastery.
Both of KC’s sons are in training to become monks. KC has agreed to write a Graphic column to help put a face to our new neighbours. She will answer basic questions like ‘why move to PEI?’, as well as often humourous insights on cultural differences experienced along the way.
Years ago, I created a painting of a little girl holding a flower under the moonlight whispering to the moon her aspirations. At the time I painted it, I was encountering some problems in my life, and as I drew the painting, I was talking to the person I loved the most.
A few months after I finished the painting, I came to the Island for the first time and temporarily stayed in an attic of a small house. One night, I saw the moon through the attic’s window. What I witnessed is etched into my memory to this day: I saw the moon I painted. It was so big and so bright, so embracing and understanding. Tears flowed onto my cheeks. The moon comforted my soul.
That was my first encounter with PEI’s amazing moon. Because of this, it became a habit of mine to stare into the night sky and search for the moon. When I see it, I am reminded of the peace and bliss on that evening.
I love looking at the moon hovering above the sea. The moonlight reflecting on the water seems to encourage me to brave forward.
I love seeing the harvest moon at the end of the road while I’m driving. The unusual colour reminds me of the sun, yet instead of scorching, it’s gentle and warm.
I love lying on my bed and seeing the moon shine through my window. Looking at the moon, I feel calmed and will have a good night’s sleep.
In my culture, the 15th of August on the Lunar calendar is the Moon Festival. On this day, families reunite and everyone sits under the moon while chatting, eating eventful delicacies, Moon Cakes - dense cakes made with sweet bean paste wrapped by thin flour skin - and tell legends about the moon. We have spent every Moon Festival with our kids on the Island in the past couple years and participate in the monastery’s celebrations. We would chat about our aspirations for the future and write cards for each other. For me, every Moon Festival is a beautiful memory.
One year while we were driving to the monastery for the celebration, I saw the moon that had just risen above the horizon. It was a full moon, and visually, it looked extremely big. The moonlight lit up the trees and rolling hills. Immersed under the moonlight, I was very grateful I’m able to celebrate the Moon Festival on the Island, with my kids, with the monastery. At the monastery, everyone lit a little candle and prayed for world peace and happiness. The moon of that evening is still etched in my memory.
I really love the moon here!
