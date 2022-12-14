PEI’s recreational shooting groups are concerned the government has their sport in its sights.
Recent proposed amendments to the federal government’s Firearms Act, Bill C-21, would ban several types of firearms.
These amendments, and the bill at large, have Nelline Cronje of O’Leary, a member of the Women Shooters of PEI, concerned that law-abiding Canadians will be forced to give up their firearms and their recreational sport. The group promotes safe, responsible use of firearms providing fun, supportive opportunities for women to participate in all shooting sports.
“There’s millions of these firearms legally owned by responsible gun owners across the country,” Ms Cronje said.
One of the biggest concerns gun advocates have with the proposed amendment is a section that deals with semi-automatic weapons and how that disproportionately will impact recreational shooters.
“The amendment, if it gets passed, would ban hundreds of additional makes and models of hunting and sporting shotguns and rifles,” Ms Cronje said.
This section makes any firearm designed to accept a detachable cartridge magazine with a capacity greater than five cartridges a prohibited weapon - which Ms Cronje said impacts law-abiding Canadians, not criminals.
“The federal Liberals have repeatedly said they are banning military-style assault rifles and firearms designed to kill as many people as possible, the truth is they are banning hunting and sporting rifles and shotguns that are not being used in crime.”
Additionally, Ms Cronje notes the problem the government is attempting to solve doesn’t necessarily exist in PEI.
“The crime problem in Canada is with illegal handguns and firearms in urban areas like Toronto, not with hunting rifles and shotguns in PEI.”
Kent MacRae of Cardigan, a member of the PEI Rifle Association echoes Ms Cronje’s concerns. He has a resume that features plenty of time spent around and working with firearms.
Mr MacRae spent 27 years as an officer in the army reserves and went on two tours of duty, first in Sudan and then in Afghanistan. He also spent 30 years as a federal fisheries officer, starting his career in Summerside and finishing it off in Charlottetown as Chief of Enforcement in the province. During that time, he was trained by the RCMP to work as a firearms instructor for the department.
Mr MacRae also represented the province at a national shooting competition and has participated in various competitions around the province.
He is concerned the proposed legislation will make people, who have always lived on the right side of the law, criminals for simply practising a pastime they enjoy.
Not only are some gun owners worried about legal repercussions, there’s also a huge financial investment made into owning firearms.
“A lot of people are going to have thousands of dollars worth of sporting equipment immediately rendered unusable and unsellable,” Mr MacRae.
“People who collect are in an even worse position because they collect valuable firearms that aren’t necessarily for shooting. There are collectors on PEI with collections ranging from a few thousand dollars to nearly a million.”
Though in 2020 the federal government pledged to buy back firearms that become prohibited. Mr MacRae said that hasn’t been happening and if it did, he’s worried about the prices.
“Nobody has seen anything yet, there’s no plan developed.”
One particular shotgun that under the amendment is going to be prohibited is the Benelli M1, which Mr MacRae describes as a “duck gun”.
The Benelli M1 typically holds three rounds, but because it can accept magazines that can hold seven rounds, it would be banned under the proposed legislation.
Decisions like that cause Mr MacRae to question the legislation, as when you hear about gun crime it usually isn’t with registered hunting weapons.
“This recent legislation targets people like me, who legally own firearms, who are law-abiding citizens and who have been trained to use firearms safely. It’s a requirement to get the license.”
The federal government cites public safety as a concern for these new gun laws.
According to RCMP data, since 2017 there were 21 reported incidents and 16 firearm related charges laid. No shootings were reported in PEI in 2021.
Attempts were made to speak with MPs from PEI, but responses weren’t received by press time.
