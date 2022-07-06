Art Sullivan returned from his wartime service in the Royal Canadian Engineers missing a hand and part of his face after shielding his comrades from an explosion that almost killed him.
But he overcame those challenges to create the first minor baseball program in the Montague area, building a ballfield and a legacy of teaching local children that lives on to this day.
On Friday night, 53 years after he died at the age of 60, Mr Sullivan will be inducted into the PEI Sports Hall of Fame in Summerside.
Family members credit him not only for his work to grow the game, building Sullivan Field next to the Montague Church of Christ, but also his innovative approach, from acquiring a pitching machine even before the Montreal Expos had one, to using fishermen’s netting as a backstop because he thought chicken wire would ruin the balls.
Don LeClair, a former Baseball PEI president and Mr Sullivan’s son-in-law, said his story is not just about how he developed baseball in the area, but the obvious passion he had for helping young people in general.
“Most people would have come back (from a traumatic military injury) with a certain degree of bitterness, and ‘if I can’t play myself, forget about it,’” he said. “When he was growing up in rural PEI, there was no minor sports organized.”
Mr LeClair first met Mr Sullivan while working for the province building baseball clinics in eastern PEI.
“He was way ahead of his years in some of his thinking. The legacy is probably as much around the ideas he left behind - having a pitching machine, a batting cage - and a lot of it is in the number of people who played at that time and continued to be involved in baseball later on as coaches and administrators.”
He said Mr Sullivan would also purchase baseball equipment for kids who couldn’t afford it, and while he received support from the community, much of the costs of building and maintaining Sullivan Field came out of his own pocket.
Sadly, not long after his passing in 1969, the field began to fall into disrepair with no one picking up the mantle to keep it going. Later, the Town of Montague built a field near where the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre is now and named the street there Sullivan Road in his honour. Later still, that field was discontinued with the support of the Sullivan family when the land was needed for the new arena.
Family members spearheaded a campaign to have Mr Sullivan inducted to the sports hall, and many wrote letters of support, including local ball players who learned from his tutelage. Mr LeClair said it was moving to read the letters five decades after Mr Sullivan’s death about the lifelong impact he had on young people getting their first exposure to organized sport.
Bill Sullivan, one of Art’s 10 children who now lives in Vancouver, said he learned things about his father from reading those letters. He was only 17 when his dad passed away, and there was much he didn’t know about his life.
Understandably, Mr Sullivan never spoke about his war experiences with the kids. Bill thinks of his dad as a war hero, although the Canadian government never formally recognized his sacrifice because it happened at a base in Ontario rather than in a theatre of the Second World War. However, Bill believes the accident probably saved his father’s life because it prevented him from being deployed in the war itself.
He also marvels at his dad’s innovation. Art would put a one-dollar bill on the ground to teach pitchers how to follow through properly. The idea was to throw the ball, then follow through and pick the bill up off the ground. He also bought Bill a boxing speed bag to help him develop quick hands for ball.
Bill said his mom, Margaret, was a huge help to her husband’s baseball program. She would cook meals for the players as they came off the field and help secure sponsorships. Both of them loved the kids and wanted to help out any way they could, he said. Three of the Sullivan children played - John, Bill and Paul.
Although Sullivan Field is long gone, Bill still has fond memories of the facility between the church and McGowan Motors. In fact, he said, the current PEI Cannabis location stands where right field used to be.
“I call it the original field of dreams. He built it and they came, and when he passed away they left.”
He describes his father as a loyal man who loved his family, his friends and his country.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner reception will take place Friday, July 8 at 6 pm at Credit Union Place in Summerside. Tickets are $25 and available by contacting Nick Murray at njmurray100@gmail.com or 902-393-5474.
The other inductees are hockey broadcaster George Matthews and gymnast Scott Chandler.
