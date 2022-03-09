show & shine

After falling victim to the pandemic two straight years, the PEI Street Rod Association’s annual Show n’ Shine weekend is slated to return for the 42nd time this July in Brudenell.

Association president Greg Myers says the popular event has drawn up to 500 cars and 5,000 people in past years.

“It’s really a community-oriented thing all the way around. It’s nice to see old friends. It’ll be really nice this year seeing as we haven’t seen them for a few years,” he said.

The event celebrates antique and unique vehicles, but the camaraderie is the best part, Mr Myers said.

“The cars are great, they’re unbelievable, the workmanship that goes into them. The beauty of the cars is outstanding, but the people make it.”

The Show ‘n Shine aspect on July 2 and 3 is open to the public, with admission $5 for adults and free for children under 12.

There are also events throughout the weekend for participants, with a $45 fee to enter a vehicle with a driver and companion to participate.

It begins on the Friday night, July 1, with a meet and greet. On Saturday, the participants take their vehicles for a drive on a road course and there is a dinner and dance that night.

Mr Myers said many of the cars show up for the single-day Sunday event, with a participant fee of $15.

Enthusiasts from as far as Ontario and the US have been in touch since 2019 to see when the next event will go ahead, he said.

The hope is Covid restrictions won’t derail the event. Volunteers are to be thanked for making the event successful each year.

“We have a lot of volunteers and we like to give back to the community. We are an organization that thrives specifically on helping the community.”

