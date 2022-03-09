PEI Street Rod Show ‘n Shine to return Josh Lewis Josh Lewis Author email Mar 9, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The annual Show ‘n Shine weekend slated for return. Graphic file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After falling victim to the pandemic two straight years, the PEI Street Rod Association’s annual Show n’ Shine weekend is slated to return for the 42nd time this July in Brudenell.Association president Greg Myers says the popular event has drawn up to 500 cars and 5,000 people in past years.“It’s really a community-oriented thing all the way around. It’s nice to see old friends. It’ll be really nice this year seeing as we haven’t seen them for a few years,” he said. The event celebrates antique and unique vehicles, but the camaraderie is the best part, Mr Myers said.“The cars are great, they’re unbelievable, the workmanship that goes into them. The beauty of the cars is outstanding, but the people make it.”The Show ‘n Shine aspect on July 2 and 3 is open to the public, with admission $5 for adults and free for children under 12. There are also events throughout the weekend for participants, with a $45 fee to enter a vehicle with a driver and companion to participate.It begins on the Friday night, July 1, with a meet and greet. On Saturday, the participants take their vehicles for a drive on a road course and there is a dinner and dance that night.Mr Myers said many of the cars show up for the single-day Sunday event, with a participant fee of $15.Enthusiasts from as far as Ontario and the US have been in touch since 2019 to see when the next event will go ahead, he said.The hope is Covid restrictions won’t derail the event. Volunteers are to be thanked for making the event successful each year.“We have a lot of volunteers and we like to give back to the community. We are an organization that thrives specifically on helping the community.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greg Myers Weekend Company Motor Vehicle Highway Car Shine Organization Participant Fee Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 8 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Hospice of Southern Kings NOW HIRING Win4all Bulletin Latest News Gerald Alfred "Soupy" Hines Webster, Anne Elizabeth Jones, Kier Funeral for Tignish man killed in ATV collision on Thursday Supply and demand PEI last in shelter bed count Transitional nightmare Recording catches BMH deny shelter is accessible Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeadly perceptionsMount Herbert’s inconvenient truthClosing the drug cave didn’t solve a thingA hand of support, hope for the vulnerablePremier commits to fund methadoneNote From The Publisher:Revolving door of leadershipTricia Anne "Trish" NewsonDoctor urges equal ORT treatment accessWater treatment expert warns of overcharging Images Videos CommentedGreed for the almighty tourist dollar (1)Misdirected potshots solve nothing (1)Life and legacy of Doug Ferguson remembered (1)Through The Cracks (1)Souris woman convicted of public health violations (1)UNSHELTERED (1)CPC shoots itself in the foot - again (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.