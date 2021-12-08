The Youth Powerlifting Team who train out of Full Throttle Fitness in Morell recently held their first meet, setting their goals for future competition. In the back row are Bonnie Cameron, Hayley Leblanc, Addison Hutt, Carter Hill, Dairyen Arsenault-Pauley and Blake Gallant. Middle: Rylan Dunn, Coach Karley Affleck, Zariel Arsenault, Kannon Burrows, Meredith Drake, Natalie Gallant, Coach Courtney Steele and Coach Arlene van Diepen. Front: Katrin Hutt, Elliot Drake, Jack Rossiter, Harmony Drake, Leah Burrows and Trinity Arsenault Lee.
Dairyen Pauley of St Andrews concentrated on the 90 kg weight he was lifting during the squat category at his first-ever powerlifting meet. The 10-year-old is one of 18 youth who recently joined PEI’s first club with eight to 14 year olds since competition for that age group has been sanctioned by CPU (Canadian Powerlifting Union).
Kannon Burrows shows his strength during the bench press portion of a club meet for Youth Powerlifting who train at Full Throttle Fitness in Morell. The 11-year-old from West St Peter’s was one of 18 participants in the first-ever PEI event for this age. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Zarieo Arsenault of Mount Stewart lifted 110kgs on her second squat during the first youth powerlifting meet held at Full Throttle Fitness in Morell recently. The 14-year-old was one of 18 club members who participated. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Powerlifting has proven to be a popular sport in the Morell region for the newest age category eight to 14 years.
Soon after it was sanctioned nationally by the CPU (Canadian Powerlifting Union) 18 youth quickly signed up for a team at Full Throttle Fitness.
Gym owner Courtney Steele, a powerlifter herself and one of three coaches for the new group, said there is a waiting list of nine youths who will be rolled into training sessions in the coming weeks.
“Powerlifting is a sport anyone can do,” she said. “There are no limitations.”
Ms Steele expects that is part of the reason for its popularity.
Another is the fact that so many parents, who are members of the gym, were looking for options to have their kids use the facility and powerlifting is a sport people train for all year long.
The consensus from most of the young athletes who recently participated in their first official meet is they joined because it looked like fun.
They weren’t disappointed.
All the training, three times a week for the past eight weeks, and the many rules and regulations they have learned has fueled their enthusiasm as could be seen from the support they gave each other during their first official meet on November 27.
There were cheers all around after each and every lift.
All 18 lifters performed three rounds of squats, benchlifts and deadlifts.
The event was set up for the youth to set their own records and prepare for CPU sanctioned meets in future.
