Roberta Hubley, president of KCMH Hospital Foundation, left, accepts a donation of $4,226 from PEI Women’s Institute represented by president Miriam Lank. Hospital administrator Edna Miller, right, said the funds will be well used. Charlotte MacAulay photo
EKHF was presented with a cheque for $4,226 by PEI Women’s Institute. The funds are half of what the institute raised in 2021 to support their annual PEI hospital campaign. From left are Souris Hospital director of nursing Gail Chaisson, WI past president Margie Stewart, current president Miriam Lank and foundation president Gail MacInnis. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Two eastern PEI hospitals are the recipients of the 2021 PEI Women’s Institute Gala fundraiser.
Souris Hospital (through EKHF) and Kings County Memorial Hospital each received a cheque in the amount of $4,226, funding which will go a long way to helping patients have a safe and comfortable stay in hospital.
WI past president Margie Stewart was at Souris Hospital along with current president Miriam Lank to deliver the funds. Ms Stewart said WI makes it a priority to help fund hospitals.
“That is what we do, is help the community,” she said.
Donations like this are vital at both facilities, said administrator Edna Miller.
“Without the support of community members and organizations we wouldn’t be able to provide the services we do,” Ms Miller said.
At KCMH in Montague, the funds will help purchase new equipment for the emergency room as well as the acute care section of the hospital.
In Souris, the foundation is raising funds to outfit a new tub room, but there is a constant need to upgrade hospital room furnishings such as bedside tables, over bed tables and lifts.
The most recent annual WI Gala was held in November 2021. Along with proceeds from the dinner Ms Stewart said they raised funds through an online auction.
WI supports all Island hospitals on a rotational basis through the annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.