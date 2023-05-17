PEI’s population is estimated to grow to 200,000 by 2030, according to the provincial government.
Some are skeptical about how we will cope as this continues, but the more the merrier is the motto from this corner.
Haven’t we always been a place of immigration from the time the Europeans first came to the land of the Mi’kmaq?
Of course. There were waves before - take the Irish famine of the mid 1800s or the Vietnamese fleeing their war ravaged country by boat in the 1970s - and there will be waves again.
Our ancestors were welcomed with open arms so why should we treat anyone differently in this day and age, especially when in many parts of the world there is war, turmoil and strife that force people to flee their homeland.
If more houses need to be built then let’s build them. Never mind standing back with the wringing of hands saying this will never work.
It has before and it will again.
As the provincial government embarks on making a land use plan there will be priorities, one of which no doubt will be to ensure agricultural land is available for future generations.
By all means put rules and regulations in place, but don’t forget land owners must have some rights when it comes to what they want to do with their property.
That brings up another aspect of land use.
Whatever rules are put in place it should be made crystal clear how municipalities fit into land governance.
Residents and councillors of the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings have been put through the ringer these past few years regarding the wind farm expansion question.
Now on the one hand the almighty regulatory body that is IRAC says there was no need to ask council for a development permit. On the other hand the Municipal Government Act says their jurisdiction is within municipal boundaries.
You can’t have it both ways. Clarify the rules once and for all.
