The Pharmacy Plus PEI program implemented by the provincial government has had a positive impact with 11,488 individuals accessing the program since it started in October 2022.
According to the province 49 per cent were individuals over age 60.
Rural pharmacy visits made up 36 per cent.
Main Street Pharmasave in Souris is one of 48 pharmacies Island-wide offering the expanded services.
Pharmacy manager Danielle Peters said this time of year most of the people are coming in with cold and flu symptoms and skin issues.
“Anytime someone is in a pinch and we are able to help them out they are appreciative,” she said.
The program where Islanders can have treatment of minor ailments and renew some prescriptions under the care of a pharmacist through the public health system has been a welcome addition to pharmacists’ list of services, Ms Peters added.
Our knowledge base was being underutilized,” she said, noting how much more knowledge and training pharmacists receive in their education than in the previous decades.
Pharmacies have always been a busy place and there was an adjustment period in rolling out this service.
“It has been a learning curve in how we fit it into our day,” she said.
Chris McKenna, owner of McKenna’s Pharmasave in Montague, agrees.
When the program first rolled out in the fall pharmacies were heavy into flu vaccination season.
“It made for busy days, but we were able to increase staffing levels to accommodate,” he said.
For Megan Cheverie, who owns Remedy RX in Souris with her husband Mike the introduction of another change, allowing pharmacy technicians to do injections, has helped with the workflow in their store.
“It has freed up the pharmacists to be able to do more assessments,” she added.
Mr McKenna said individuals are accessing the program for a variety of reasons and much of that depends on the time of year.
Right now they see a lot of eczema related problems as well as people with cold and flu symptoms.
Prescription renewals are most common in any season. That is reflective of the overall trend as according to the province 72 per cent of the visits across the board so far have been for renewals.
All three pharmacists said UTIs (urinary tract infections) are a common ailment they see on a regular basis.
“When it is something like a UTI we are able to diagnose and help them much quicker than if they were to sit uncomfortably in an ER for hours,” Ms Peters said.
While they are able to do more for individuals who do access the Pharmacy Plus program, she said they are limited in what they can do.
“One of the things that isn’t understood is sometimes there are things we can’t do,” she said, noting the public should be made aware of the scope in which they can practice.
The list of ailments pharmacists can now address includes, but is not limited to, cold sores, indigestion, joint pain and sleep disorders and many other issues. But anything where certain medications would need to be initially prescribed doesn’t fall under the Pharmacy Plus PEI program.
Ms Cheverie said the program is a step forward in Island health care and she stresses working together with primary care providers is still key, but the work they can do is making a difference.
“We, as pharmacies, are the most accessible health care provider,” she said. “It is a service that gives everyone on PEI more equal access.”
There are no results yet from a survey the province recently carried out regarding how the program is working. However, the results could have some bearing on expanding the program.
The survey closed on March 10 and results are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Ms Cheverie said this is welcome news.
She said prescribing birth control is something pharmacists in other provinces have the ability to do so that is just one example of how the program could expand.
“We are happy to expand our scope and take some of the pressure off the system,” Mr McKenna added.
