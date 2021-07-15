Members of the Morell Lions Club broke ground last month on the installation of a splash pad at Rossiter Park.
Last year when the community put out a call for ideas of what was needed in the community many people said a splash pad would be ideal, Lions Club member DJ Dunn said.
“We had it in the back of our minds the year before and with the response from the community we thought it was time to do it.”
The cost is estimated between $150,000 and $200,000 for a completed 30-foot circular structure that will include seven water features.
“We are hoping to have it up and running by the end of July,” Mr Dunn said.
There has been positive response to a donation campaign which began in January with many local businesses becoming sponsors, but more are needed.
“We are going to host our second annual boat poker run in early August and all the funds raised will go towards the splash pad as well,” he added.
The project is one of many the organization has undertaken in the community over the years.
A swing set in the park was made possible through the club’s efforts and more recently members have donated funds to the soccer association and had new dug outs made for the ballfield.
Registration for the poker run will take place on the day of the event, the first Sunday in August, at Red Head Harbour. Crafts from speedboats to fishing boats are welcome to join.
