At the Playhouse, we have the unique opportunity to look around at the artists and visionaries in our community and invite them into our space to share their work. We’re fortunate to live and work in a place that has grown in immense diversity over the years, in both the people who live here as well as the experiences of those who call PEI home.
This Sunday, September 12, we’re delighted to welcome a brand new exhibition by photographer Naomi Cousins.
Naomi was born and raised in Prince Edward Island. She grew up on her family’s farm in Pisquid with her parents and four siblings. After high school, Naomi moved around from PEI to New Brunswick, to Nova Scotia, before finally settling in St. John’s, NL to attend Memorial University. While there, she began pursuing photography. Naomi started by taking photos at the church she attended and for friends and family. After being in St. John’s for five years, Naomi felt ready to move on and it was her heart’s desire to travel.
In 2018, she hopped on a plane and went to Rwanda to visit her older sister, Kara, who lived there at the time. During her three week visit, Naomi felt a desire to live there. By the end of that same year, she moved back to Rwanda. Over the past three years there, Naomi has had teaching jobs, both in schools and private tutoring, as well as providing child care for families. However, no matter where Naomi lives or what other jobs she has had, photography has always been her biggest passion.
In 2018, Naomi was introduced to Eric Murinzi, a Rwandan photographer. Fast forward to May 2021, after many hurdles because of COVID-19, Eric and Naomi got married in Rwanda surrounded by close friends and family, both in person and on Zoom.
Naomi considers it a blessing to call both PEI and Rwanda home. However, it comes with its challenges as it means her heart is divided between the two places. She has family in both PEI and Rwanda and it is difficult when she is apart from those she loves. She has enjoyed her time back in PEI this summer, but looks forward to returning home to Rwanda later this fall.
Opening September 12, Naomi Cousins brings her photography to the gallery with ‘Frames of Rwanda’. She captures everyday life in Rwanda, its fertile and lush landscapes and beautiful people. The exhibit aims to break the stigma and stereotypes about Rwanda’s history and help viewers see a place Naomi has come to love and call home.
The exhibition will open with a reception at 2 pm, and all are welcome.
