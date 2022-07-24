The 29th annual Eastern Eagles soccer tournament kept Montague busy this weekend with several dozen teams from across the Maritimes taking part.

Avery MacPhee

Avery MacPhee of the Souris Lamplighters U13 girls team moves the ball upfield during a Saturday afternoon game against Stratford. Josh Lewis photo
Keldan Irving

Keldan Irving of the Eastern Eagles U15 boys squad starts the attack on Saturday against the Antigonish Celtics, who went on to win the division championship. Josh Lewis photo

See more coverage in the Eastern Graphic.

