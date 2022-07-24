featured PHOTOS: 29th annual Eastern Eagles soccer tournament By Josh Lewis josh@peicanada.com Josh Lewis Author email Jul 24, 2022 Jul 24, 2022 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 29th annual Eastern Eagles soccer tournament kept Montague busy this weekend with several dozen teams from across the Maritimes taking part. Avery MacPhee of the Souris Lamplighters U13 girls team moves the ball upfield during a Saturday afternoon game against Stratford. Josh Lewis photo Keldan Irving of the Eastern Eagles U15 boys squad starts the attack on Saturday against the Antigonish Celtics, who went on to win the division championship. Josh Lewis photo See more coverage in the Eastern Graphic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Soccer Sport Coverage Team Maritimes Graphic Eagle Josh Lewis Author email Follow Josh Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Jul 20, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Attention Residential Tenants and Landlords Bulletin Latest News PHOTOS: 29th annual Eastern Eagles soccer tournament Holiday Island returns to berth, fire appears to be out, NFL says Ferry loaded with passengers on fire off Wood Islands Catherine Beverley MacPhail Elizabeth Jean Neill Gerald Oliver Busch Provincial Legion Service officer is there to help Early tourism season a busy one so far for operators Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFerry loaded with passengers on fire off Wood IslandsHoliday Island returns to berth, fire appears to be out, NFL saysA major shuffle amid growing public anxietyArmed border agents seize apple orchard filesJohn "Kevin" DoyleSouris man waits over 1 year for building permitCatherine Beverley MacPhailElizabeth Jean Neill Images Videos CommentedOne-time offer, too little too late (1)
