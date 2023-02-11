Ayda Manning with the U16 Wave takes a shot at the net during the Ringette Atlantic Championships at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex. Games were also played at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre and Three Rivers Sportsplex during the late January tournament. Charlotte MacAulay photo
PEI goalie Kenzy Hawkins makes a save against New Brunswick while teammates Alexa Carpenter and Taylor Wenn look to clear the ring from the crease. PEI won two of their four games in Canada Games tune-up action at the Atlantics in Montague, Souris and Georgetown. Josh Lewis photo
U16 Wave player Rita Harris was in possession of the ring behind the opponent NB U16 AA net at the Atlantic Ringette Championships in late January at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris. PEI finished the tournament with four silver medals. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Callie Veld heads for the net in hopes of a scoring chance during a game between the Canada Games ringette teams for PEI and New Brunswick recently at the Atlantic Ringette Championship in Montague. New Brunswick won the game 7-5. The Atlantics also included U14, U16, U18 and U19 divisions with games held in Souris, Georgetown and Montague. Josh Lewis photo
Players from U16 Wave, Addison Chaisson with the ring and teammates Rita Harris and Ellen Sweeney race towards the opposing net during a game against NB U16AA at the Atlantic Ringette Championships held in eastern PEI in late January. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Addison Chaisson moves to block a shot at the net during a match up between U16 Wave and NB U16AA at the Atlantic Ringette Championships in late January at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex. Teams from PEI, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia competed in the annual event hosted by eastern PEI rinks. Charlotte MacAulay photo
