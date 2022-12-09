Monica MacPhee was delighted to get a share of the treats handed out at the annual Souris Christmas tree lighting at CN Park in Souris last week. Carol Cadena and Jeannie Roche are in the background doling out the hot chocolate and cookies. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Edna MacMaster and Len Buell, two thirds of Killick Junction, entertained with some familiar Christmas music in the gazebo on the wharf in Murray Harbour Friday night. The third member of the group, Wayne MacLean, was unavailable to join them on this occasion. Area residents gathered for the annual lighting of the lobster trap tree adorned with fishing buoys in memory of loved ones. There are more than 250 buoys on the tree. The evening included a visit from Santa who was escorted by a Murray Harbour Fire Department volunteer in a fire truck, hot chocolate and socializing. A bus load of residents from Gillis Lodge in nearby Belfast took in the festivities. Heather Moore photo
More than 250 buoys in memory of loved ones adorn the lobster trap tree in Murray Harbour. Among the names on the buoys are fishermen and others in the community who have passed away. Heather Moore photo
With the temperature hovering around the zero degree mark Mike Buell and Jo-Anne Ford entertained with a couple of sets of holiday tunes for the crowd at the annual Souris Christmas tree lighting at CN Park on November 29. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Cousins Etta MacKinnon, William MacPhee and Jovi Chaisson were enthralled with the giant Christmas tree at CN Park in Souris after it was lit up with hundreds of lights on November 29. The annual event hosted by the town was attended by over 100 people who were also treated to live seasonal music as well as hot chocolate and cookies. Charlotte MacAulay photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.