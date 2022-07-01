École La-Belle-Cloche graduate Carter Campbell ended his valedictory speech by applauding his peers for their achievement. This year the French school in Rollo Bay had nine graduates, the largest class since the school first opened in 2003. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Lily MacPhee was the 2022 recipient of the Governor General’s Academic Medal at École-la-Belle-Cloche. The bronze medal is awarded annually to the high school graduate with the highest academic standing in their respective schools. Ms MacPhee also delivered the Valedictory speech to her classmates, an honour she shared with fellow graduate Carter Campbell. Lily is the daughter of Tara McNally-MacPhee and Trent MacPhee of Rollo Bay. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Souris Regional School grad Tori Jayne Chapman was the 2022 recipient of the Governor General’s Academic Medal. The bronze medal is awarded to graduates across the country with the highest academic standing in their schools. This year students received certificates as there are issues with manufacturing that have delayed the medals. Tori Jayne is the daughter of Rachel and Craig Chapman of Souris. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Governor General’s Academic Medal recipient Emily Merriam with Montague Regional High School principal Robyn MacDonald during the June 23 graduation ceremony. Carpentry students created a wooden ‘Viking Pride’ medal because medals in the likeness of new Governor General Mary Simon had not arrived yet. Emily had an overall average of 99.54 per cent in Grade 12, and the medal is for the highest aggregate across all three high school years. Anyssa Murray, Evan Doherty and Michael Naddy finished second, third and fourth on Grade 12 aggregate. Josh Lewis photo
Drew Laybolt, the Governor General’s Academic Medal winner for Morell Regional High School, with his mom Lisa Sanderson after the graduation ceremony last Wednesday evening. He also received the Class of 2021 Prize, Morell Knights of Columbus award, a PEI School Athletic Association Achievement Award, the Joyce Family Foundation Renewable Award, Jasper Wyman & Son Scholarship, Mary MacLaren Bursary, a Morell Credit Union scholarship, St Dunstan’s University Board of Governors Award and a UPEI Celebrating Student Achievement Award. Drew also took top marks in Creative Multi-Media, English 621A, Geography, Leadership, Music 801A and Phys Ed. Josh Lewis photo
Souris Regional Valedictorian Nellie Campbell coaxed laughter from her fellow graduates as she touched on memories from all the years they have spent together. She was one of 49 graduates at the school who was lauded by a packed auditorium of family and friends on June 22. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Morell Regional High valedictorian Keir Sheppard speaks about the graduates’ experience of attending high school during a pandemic to wrap up the school’s graduation ceremony last week. Principal John Crawford also spoke about the chaos of the “dark days” early in 2020, and commended the grads for persevering through it. Josh Lewis photo
One of nine graduates of École-la-Belle-Cloche Samuel Hebert accepts his Grade 12 diploma from Nathalie Leclerc Little, assistant director. More than 100 guests and family and friends gathered at the school in Rollo Bay to witness the happy occasion. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Morell Regional High grad and Governor General’s Academic Medal recipient Drew Laybolt spent a moment with his grandmother Bunnie MacKinnon following the graduation ceremony last Wednesday evening. Submitted photo
Morell Regional High School principal John Crawford, right, presented plaques to the students with the top three aggregate marks in the graduating class. From the left are, Emma Claire Jay (third), Caleb Jones (second) and Drew Laybolt (first, Governor General’s Academic Medal). Josh Lewis photo
