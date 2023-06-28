Rowan Baranowski, winner of the Governor General’s Academic Medal for Morell Regional High School, with her parents David and Samantha and sister Murron after the graduation ceremony Wednesday night. She had the top grades in biology, chemistry, English 621A, global issues, physics and two math courses this year, and received 11 community prizes and university entrance awards. Josh Lewis photo
Alexander Lord, Trinity Roche and Mitchel White, the 2023 graduates of École la Belle Cloche, received their diplomas in front of a packed auditorium on June 26. They are among the 35 students who have graduated since the French school’s inception in 2003. Alexander and Mitchel will attend Holland College in the fall and Trinity is heading to UPEI. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Souris grads Sophie McNally, Ruby McInnis and Jenny Chaisson arrived at their graduation ceremony in fine style. They pulled up to the school after participating in the grad parade that had multiple vehicles drive throughout the town. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Tanner Fleming of Georgetown Royalty accepts the Governor General’s Academic Medal from Montague Regional High School principal Robyn MacDonald during the school’s graduation ceremony Thursday night. He won the honour with an aggregate of 99.29 per cent. Second, third and fourth place standing in the Grade 12 class went to Hannah Rooney, Maria Reynolds and Margaret Wooten, respectively. Josh Lewis photo
Morell Regional High School valedictorian Greta Van Diepen spoke about the class of 2023’s ups and downs over the past three years of high school. She received the Trixie Dunn Memorial Award, Morell Credit Union scholarship, Morell Lions Club award, PEI School Athletic Association achievement award and the Alexander Bradshaw Campbell Award. Josh Lewis photo
École La-Belle-Cloche graduate Trinity Roche was the 2023 recipient of the Governor General Medal at the French school’s graduation ceremony on June 26. Presenting the accolade for the highest marks is principal Marise Chapman. Trinity is the daughter of Dianne and Keith Roche of Souris. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Members of the class of 2023 at Morell, from left, Lucy Knockwood, Rowan Baranowski, Elizabeth Myers-Leger, Erin McNally and Santana Jarvis prior to their graduation ceremony last Wednesday night. The school graduated 34 students this year. Josh Lewis photo
The three students with the top Grade 12 aggregates at Morell Regional High School receive plaques from teacher Lori Gordon and principal John Crawford during graduation on June 21. From left are Rowan Baranowski (first place and Governor General Academic Medal recipient), Jaki Mann (second place) and Jesse MacCormac (third place). Josh Lewis photo
Tyton Weir of Chepstow was one of 53 students who walked across the stage at Souris Regional on June 22 to receive their high school graduation diploma in an auditorium packed with family, friends and fellow students. Charlotte MacAulay photo
More than 200 students walked across the stage at their high school graduation in eastern PEI over the past week. That includes 117 at Montague Regional High School, 53 at Souris Regional School, 34 at Morell Regional High School and three at Ecole La-Belle-Cloche.
