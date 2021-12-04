Atlantic Aqua Farms fire

The mussel plant at Atlantic Aqua Farms has been severely damaged by a major fire Saturday morning. A social media post says all employees got out safely. Josh Lewis photo

A major fire broke out at the scene of Atlantic Aqua Farms in Orwell Cove on Saturday morning.

According to a witness and a company employee's social media post, the fire is in the plant itself and it is a total loss.

The fire as seen from Davies Point. Josh Lewis photo

The post also says all employees got out safely.

Many firefighters are on scene battling the blaze and toxic smoke, as well as Kings District RCMP officers.

The fire broke out mid-morning Saturday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Smoke from the fire as seen on Brush Wharf Road. Police had the road blocked off far away from the scene due to toxic smoke. Josh Lewis photo

