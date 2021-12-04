top story PHOTOS: Massive fire at Atlantic Aqua Farms Josh Lewis Dec 4, 2021 Dec 4, 2021 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The mussel plant at Atlantic Aqua Farms has been severely damaged by a major fire Saturday morning. A social media post says all employees got out safely. Josh Lewis photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A major fire broke out at the scene of Atlantic Aqua Farms in Orwell Cove on Saturday morning.According to a witness and a company employee's social media post, the fire is in the plant itself and it is a total loss. The fire as seen from Davies Point. Josh Lewis photo The post also says all employees got out safely. Many firefighters are on scene battling the blaze and toxic smoke, as well as Kings District RCMP officers.The fire broke out mid-morning Saturday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Smoke from the fire as seen on Brush Wharf Road. Police had the road blocked off far away from the scene due to toxic smoke. Josh Lewis photo See more in the December 8 issue of the Eastern Graphic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Employee Farm Police Firefighter Aqua Scene Public Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic Dec 1, 2021 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads WPG Christmas Essays EG Christmas Essays Our Gift of Savings PEI Winter Bluegrass Festival STOP VIOLENCE Alzheimer Society of PEI - The Volunteer Companion Program Bulletin Latest News PHOTOS: Massive fire at Atlantic Aqua Farms Marie McGregor Safety is key message for 2021-22 Purple Ribbon Campaign “Donald” Joseph Patrick King Allan Clair Johnston Local priest embarks on major project to bring adequate health care to rural India Webinar to focus on benefits of little potatoes Hockey camp organized by Westisle students a hit with community Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPotato closure shocks industryGraham Douglas KitsonDid language play a role in shutting US border?Tignish staple, Shirley’s Café, celebrates 30 yearsGeorgetown Court November 18, 2021“Donald” Joseph Patrick King Images Videos CommentedDon’t dismiss Dennis Trainor just because you disagree (2)Did language play a role in shutting US border? (1)Launch of the PEI Alliance for Mental Well-Being - November 19th, 2021 (1)Fibs can hatch into manipulation (1)
