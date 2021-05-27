The Montague Vikings boys and girls teams hosted the Charlottetown Rural Raiders on May 17. The girls lost 34-7 in the first game, followed by a 51-5 loss for the boys. Both teams are winless so far this season.
PHOTOS: Montague High rugby teams host Charlottetown Rural
