Kenzie Hawkins carries the ball downfield for the Montague Vikings while teammates Julia Rioux and Maggie Murphy look on during a 34-7 loss to Charlottetown Rural in rugby action on May 17. Photos by Josh Lewis

The Montague Vikings boys and girls teams hosted the Charlottetown Rural Raiders on May 17. The girls lost 34-7 in the first game, followed by a 51-5 loss for the boys. Both teams are winless so far this season.

Koen Norton of the Vikings evades a Rural tackler.
Gabrielle Billard of the Montague Vikings catches the ball on a line-out.
Montague High’s Garrett Jenkins hangs onto the ball while being tackled early in the game. 

