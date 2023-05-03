A dozen or more people gathered at the Beach Point lighthouse as the sun rose in the east sky on opening morning. The beach is a popular location for photographers, families and friends to watch the fishers and their boats head to their various grounds to start the 20023 lobster season. This year several drones could be seen hovering over the area, everyone trying to capture that perfect shot of a tradition that has supported families for many decades in this area. Heather Moore photo
Adam MacDonald was one of the crew on Misty Blue V1 as it sailed out of Naufrage Harbour early Saturday morning with the first load of lobster traps. Misty Blue V1 is captained by Jackie MacDonald. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Three generations of Campbells posed for a memorable photo on the wharf at Annandale Harbour. Little Makias Campbell was there to wave off his dad Marcellus and grand dad Captain Eddie Campbell as they set out on the Melanie C. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Ryan Drake, right, prepared a trap on the White Water 97 while his brother Jack waited to pass him another one on the Montague wharf on setting day morning. Their father Terry is the lobster boat’s captain. Josh Lewis photo
Brother and sister crewmates Clarke Lutz and Megan Lutz Graham were waiting for the moment they could head for the open water before sunrise on setting day at Graham’s Pond in Gaspereaux. Their boat, the Sisters K, is captained by Travis Graham. Josh Lewis photo
The crew of Full Tilt were busy baiting and loading traps at Annandale Harbour on opening day of the spring lobster season. Captain Larry Victor, on the right, had plenty of extra hands with Karen Victor, Makayla Victor and Jia Ru Li on the wharf and Garrett Victor and Alex MacDonald packing traps on the boat. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Blue Bayou I (Sidney MacEwen), Bay Light (Scott Lewis) and Madison & Noah (Dasan Knockwood) sail out of Red Head Harbour at sunrise on setting day Saturday morning. The harbour in Morell took extreme damage from Hurricane Fiona but the east wharf was fixed up for use this spring. Josh Lewis photo
