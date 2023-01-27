Longtime basketball and baseball coach, official and organizer George Morrison, left, hands the torch off to former Junior Olympian in judo Craig Ono at the corner of St Peter’s Road and Riverside Drive in Morell. Josh Lewis photo
Several of the torch bearers and local citizens who joined in the celebration of the Souris leg of the Canada Games Torch Relay cheered as the torch was placed in its holder after being carried through the town. Included in the photo are Philip MacIntyre, Margo Robertson, Olivia MacAulay, Sara Deveau, Tori Jayne Chapman, Georgia Fraser and Zilla Leslie. More than 125 people crowded into the Acorn Room at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex to not only celebrate the torch bearers, but also the 10 athletes from the area who will be participating in the Games in February. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Special Olympian Sarah MacDonald took the torch at Harbourview Training Centre cheered on by her co-workers during the Souris portion of Canada Games Torch Relay on January 20. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Zilla Leslie, longtime community volunteer, carried the torch on a portion of Main Street flanked by several other torch bearers, including Sarah MacDonald, Mayor Joanne Dunphy, Lana Chaisson, Olivia MacAulay, Sylvain Duguay and Margo Robertson. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Two of the five ringette players from the Souris area who are part of Team PEI, Georgia Fraser and Tori Jayne Chapman, were also participants in the town’s portion of the Canada Games Torch Relay last week. Tori Jayne, right, handed off to Georgia on Chapel Street as the entourage made its way from Church Street to the Eastern Kings Sportsplex. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie, who was also a longtime manager of the Eastern Kings Sportsplex, took the Canada Games torch on the last leg of the relay held in the town on January 20. The torch, a symbol of bringing the spirit of the Games from across the country, was ceremoniously lit from the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill and made its way across the country over the past several months. Souris is one of 18 PEI communities to participate in the relay. Charlotte MacAulay photo
Gathering at Souris Regional School just prior to the Canada Games Torch Relay the participants are, back row from left, Sara Deveau, Sarah MacDonald, Lana Chaisson, Norma MacDonald, Margo Robertson, Sylvain Duguay, Philip MacIntyre and Colin LaVie. Front: Olivia MacAulay, Kim Outhouse, Joanne Dunphy, Georgia Fraser, Tori Jayne Chapman and Zilla Leslie. Charlotte MacAulay photo
