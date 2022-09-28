Route 3 between Brudenell and Georgetown saw some of the most severe damage in terms of downed trees and power lines. Parts of the highway were barely passable on Sunday due to trees and downed lines covering half or more of the road. Josh Lewis photo
Montague resident Jordan Kennedy spent most of Sunday using a chainsaw to break down a large tree that fell on his Campbellton Street property in Montague. His home didn’t sustain any damage. “Everything fell the right way,” he said. Josh Lewis photo
Some of Kings County’s oldest and largest trees toppled in the unprecedented north-west winds during Hurricane Fiona. Reports of trees that snapped off in the overnight hours and crashed through the roof of homes, barns and other structures were common. This property situated in front of Atlantic Superstore in Montague took the brunt of just one of hundreds, perhaps thousands of downed trees. Rachel Collier photo
Lewis Miller’s boat Fisherman’s Pride toppled from its cradle in hurricane force winds overnight Friday. The stern of the boat, which shifted in the wind, smashed out a window in Mr Miller’s home. Once uprighted the boat was safely hauled across the road to Mr Miller’s boat building. Heather Moore photo
As flood zones across the Island drained, Kurt Laird’s (Laird Tree Care) phone was inundated with calls from Saturday afternoon on and the requests for tree removal and clean-up continued Monday morning while he worked in Georgetown and Murray River to open driveways. Rachel Collier photo
Carol White, who lives on Fish Alley in Murray Harbour, measured at least nine feet of her riverfront property lost to tidal surge and hurricane winds overnight Friday. The affected shore front exceeded 20 feet along the riverbank. The tide was highest she has ever seen. Heather Moore photo
The front yard at Cardigan Consolidated School was covered in heavy debris after Fiona damaged the structure’s roof. A satellite dish, at the front of the school hung precariously over the side of the building. Classes were cancelled Island-wide on Monday and Tuesday with another announcement expected about mid-week. The status of the Cardigan School wasn’t known at press time. Josh Lewis photo
Falling trees and gale winds snapped communication wires and electric poles across the Island. Joe Kennedy, from Borden, was working along the Commercial Road Monday morning to clear trees from the line. He said he had been working steady alongside other crews for long hours since Sunday. Rachel Collier photo
The reason isn’t known at this point but clean-up crews tackled a portion of the Confederation Trail in Murray River while many roads remained blocked by debris, downed trees and power lines that snapped in winds gusting to 100-150 km/h overnight Friday. As of Wednesday work on the trail was ongoing.
Daren Moore, in the tractor, and his brother Nelson made the rounds to senior’s homes Saturday morning to clear driveways of fallen trees and debris. The volunteer helpers, from Murray River, had their work cut out for them as did a host of others. Trees and downed power lines blocked some roads and driveways in Murray River. Heather Moore photo
Families were out and about on Monday clearing away debris, branches and fallen trees. Youngsters Neally Hood and Beau Cooper helped Robin Hood and Brody Fogerty clean up their grandparents' property in Murray River. Rachel Collier photo
Falling trees wreaked havoc with communication and electric poles across the province. Wires lay strewn across roadways and on lawns like this telephone pole in Murray River. Power outages were widespread leaving many without heat and lights. Others, more fortunate, had generators but those too became an issue as service stations repeatedly ran out of fuel. Rachel Collier photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.