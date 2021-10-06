We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

The Peakes Bombers squeezed out a 2-1 win over the Stratford Athletics in Game 5 of the KCBL final on Sunday in Peakes, thanks to a walkoff double from Rob Phelan in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Batter bunt USE.jpg

Stratford Athletics catcher Graysen Laporte lays down a bunt in extra innings during Game 5 of the Kings County Baseball League final against the Peakes Bombers on Sunday in Peakes. The Bombers pulled out a 2-1 win with a walkoff double in the bottom of the 10th inning to force a Game 6. Stratford leads the series 3-2. Josh Lewis photo
Connor Myers.JPG

Connor Myers of the Peakes Bombers makes contact on a pitch from Tyler Taylor of the Stratford Athletics during Game 5. The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when each team scored a run. Josh Lewis photo 
caught looking_0234.jpg
IMG_0098.JPG
IMG_0149.JPG
IMG_0163.JPG
IMG_0234.JPG
IMG_0292.JPG
IMG_0357.JPG

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.