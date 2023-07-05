From left, Ida MacKenzie, Lillian Harris and Laverne MacInnis prepare to hand out slices of Canada Day cake to those who attended the Murray Harbour Canada Day festivities. Ms MacInnis has been making the special cakes for the July 1st celebration for about a dozen years. This year she created a gluten-free and a regular cake. More than 80 barbecued hamburgers were sold during the event along with about 100 hot dogs. There was also pop, water, and games and prizes for the kiddies. Heather Moore photo
Harry Vanden Broek was the auctioneer for a cake auction to wind up the Canada Day celebrations in Murray Harbour. Early in a single pie sold for $105 and in total $2,210 was raised in the auction which is traditionally a popular part of the July 1st holiday in the village. Heather Moore photo
Roland Penny, who celebrated his 87th birthday on July 4th raised the flag at the Murray Harbour celebrations. Mr Penny is the second oldest citizen of Murray Harbour and was assisted by his youngest daughter Shannon in raising the flag. He was also a flag bearer in the lead-up to the 2023 Canada Winter Games. Heather Moore photo
Garry Campbell of Peters Road waves to the crowd while hauling Ally Johnson, Alexa Arsenault, Bryce Butler and Liam Campbell down the road in Grampy’s Big Wheel Train, which he built last summer, in the Cardigan parade. Josh Lewis photo
Jane Wilson, who has been a staple of the Cardigan Canada Day parade for many years, was adorned in costume and entertaining hundreds of parade-goers as the spectacle wound its way through the village on Saturday. Josh Lewis photo
Hannah VanderZwaag drops some candy along the parade route in Cardigan. Others on board the Vanderbuild Outdoor Services float were, from left, Kinley Ross, Jaxon Annear-Johnston, Amelia VanderZwaag and Ryker, Jenna, Adeline and Shawn Spence. Josh Lewis photo
Crystal Martell and her son Lincoln march the Georgetown Summer Days banner down Shore Road during the Cardigan Canada Day parade. The Georgetown festival runs later this month. Hundreds of people turned out for the July 1st celebrations which were held under sunny skies on a warm summer day. Josh Lewis photo
