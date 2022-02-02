I’ve mentioned it several times before. My wife Heather is one of the healthiest eaters I know. I should be so lucky to have even a fraction of her commitment to eat right. Just the other night she was preparing a salad with things she had purchased at a local market. Spinach, cheese, mushrooms, and on this night, she was preparing her own dressing with some oil and red peppers, cutting the peppers into small bits and placing them in the oil.
I was in the adjacent family room when I heard the scream.
What’s wrong? What’s going on? Next thing I knew she had secured a can of cold soda from the fridge and was holding it over her mouth. What is going on? Her face was redder than normal and her eyes were close to watering. The soda can was rotating. What ... The ... Heck ... Happened?
Well, here’s what happened. In life we have different ‘scales’ to measure things. For example, we have the Saffir-Simpson scale which measures the strength of hurricanes. We have the Fujita scale to measure the intensity of a tornado. We have the Decibel scale which measures the loudness of sound. We also have the Scoville scale. That’s the one that measures the spiciness, or heat, of the world’s peppers.
The package of peppers Heather picked up were not your run-of-the-mill small red peppers. They looked like that. However, they were ghost peppers. The 7th hottest pepper ... on the planet. When her salad oil dripped a bit, she just gave it a little wipe with her finger, and must have then touched her mouth. That set off a chain reaction of heat the likes of which she’d never experienced before, and keep in mind, she only had the tiniest of tiny interactions with the tiniest of tiny pieces of pepper. The sensation of heat lasted almost 30 minutes. It wasn’t pretty.
So just how hot are ghost peppers? Well, on the Scoville scale, the measurement is in Scoville Heat Units, or SHU for short. Your average bell pepper is almost a zero on the scale. A jalapeno pepper can be up to 8,000 SHU units. For the more adventurous, the habanero pepper checks in at 150,000 SHU. The ghost pepper? Well, that checks in at 1,042,000 SHU, or 400 times hotter than the mildest jalapeno.
Up until 2007, the ghost pepper was the hottest on the scale, but since then, people have developed peppers like the Naga Viper, the Scorpion Butch and the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion. These are now all hotter than a ghost pepper. The absolute hottest pepper on the planet? The Carolina Reaper and it’s 2,200,000 SHU.
In complete fairness, Heather had not realized which package of peppers she picked. But she clearly picked the wrong pack of peppers. How many packs of peppers did Heather pick? Just the wrong one.
When you Google these things as hot as the sun, the first thing it says is to always wear gloves when handling, but I’d be afraid to handle them even with gloves on. We immediately tossed out the rest of the package of peppers. Heather is someone who can handle spicy foods, there’s no doubt about that. But these ghost peppers were about 1,000,000 or so SHU above her pay grade ... they were 1,042,000 above mine.
A few nights later, Heather was heating something in the oven and I asked what it was. Jalapeno peppers was the answer. Really? Well, hotter than tabasco, not as hot as a habanero. I start sweating just hearing the names.
