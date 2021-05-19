It has been almost a year since thousands of Islanders took to the streets in Charlottetown to say enough is enough when it comes to racism.
It was an astounding show of support for the BIPOC (black, Indigenous and people of colour) community. While the motivation for the event was to shed light on atrocities happening in other parts of the world, in particular the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, it was also historical in that it shone light on inequality right here at home.
The momentum for action and change was strong in the aftermath of the rally, but looking back now there are things that should have been looked at immediately that have been bungled by not only the provincial government, but also the city of Charlottetown.
The provincial government was quick to agree to a full legislative review with an eye to finding and eliminating any forms of racial bias. It was fantastic that all legislators jumped on board. But unfortunately, according to MLA Gordon MacNeilly, the very people who would benefit were not asked to be involved in the review. In addition it has been almost 12 months and there are no updates as to when the Nova Scotia company hired to do the job will have it completed. More transparency and consultation is needed.
Speaking of consultation, there is the ongoing drama of the Sir John A Macdonald statue in Charlottetown.
Finally, last week city council agreed to proposals made by First Nations communities in PEI that will see the statute remain, but with the addition of a First Nations representative and more information on all of John A’s legacy. The proposal was first given to council last summer.
Governments need to move at a faster pace when it comes to righting the wrongs in our society.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.