I’ve actually lived in a situation where 2 is the number, and has been for quite some time. Let’s just say I’ve put up with it. I’ve visited, and stayed at places, including hotels and resorts where the number can be anywhere from 4 to 8. We recently attended a small gathering at a house party, where the wonderful hosts had just completed a very nice renovation. The number there was an astonishing 16. I mean where do people find the time. What am I talking about?
Throw pillows. For your bed.
I don’t mean the accent ones you toss on your couch to hug or snuggle up to when you’re getting comfy watching your favourite movie or show. I’m talking about the throw pillows you place on your everyday pillows once the bed is made. I’m not even sure of their purpose. Are they decorations? Do they make your bedroom more homey? More comfortable? More stylish? The only thing throw pillows provide more of.. is work.
Full disclosure, we have two ‘extra’ pillows on our bed, but I won’t consider them throw pillows. They have pillow ‘covers’ on them and give the bed a bit of a nice finish when it’s quickly made. Throw pillows aren’t pillow covers, they are separate pillows, which in my experience seem to come in all shapes, sizes, colours and patterns.
I’ve stayed with friends in Florida a few times and their spare bedroom was marvelous, mainly because it was in the winter, and I was in Florida. Because I’m a guy who likes things neat and appreciate the fact these friends were giving me a place to stay, I would place the 7 throw pillows neatly in a pile on a chair before I went to bed. Since these extra pillows were of varying sizes, it took a few tries to get them balanced correctly so they wouldn’t tumble onto the floor the second I placed the final pillow on top. Did I mention the teddy bear?
So, in addition to the throw pillows, there was also a teddy bear in play, which apparently had no real significance to my hosts other than being a teddy bear to strategically place amongst the pillows, once you decided on their daily configuration.
Besides not really understanding the concept of throw pillows, I also find them very time consuming. I mean, you have two choices when getting them off the bed. You can fling them like Santa throwing candy treats at a parade, or, place them neatly somewhere.
So, once you have them off, in the method of your choice, when you get up, you have to take the time to place them back on the bed.
Another thing is many bedrooms with a veritable Niagara of throw pillows, don’t have the room for them when they are not on the actual bed. Which brings me to my recent encounter with a bed with 16 throw pillows. I actually had to stop and count the number to arrive at 16. It was a king size bed, and half of the bed was covered in throw pillows.
And neat. Oh my goodness, it’s like they were pieced together like a giant jigsaw puzzle with each pillow fitting perfectly in its spot. I couldn’t help but wonder how long it takes to put them on each morning and take them off each night. And where did they put them when they took them off? Certainly you can’t be getting up halfway through the night to use the washroom and be making your way in the dark around 16 fluffy objects scattered on the floor. Or could they?
At least there was no teddy bear. I think. I certainly could have missed one hiding in all those pillows.
