Jeff

My personal preference would be zero.

I’ve actually lived in a situation where 2 is the number, and has been for quite some time. Let’s just say I’ve put up with it. I’ve visited, and stayed at places, including hotels and resorts where the number can be anywhere from 4 to 8. We recently attended a small gathering at a house party, where the wonderful hosts had just completed a very nice renovation. The number there was an astonishing 16. I mean where do people find the time. What am I talking about?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.