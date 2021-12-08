Trinity Snook stood in the doorway with smoke so hot it was burning his face, and he knew his co-worker was inside. He screamed his co-worker’s name and knew if he went back inside he would surely die.
Mr Snook made the hardest decision of his life and closed the door. Minutes later, he felt enormous relief when he saw his co-worker outside. He had escaped through a different door.
All Mr Snook could do then was watch his workplace, the mussel plant at Atlantic Aqua Farms in Orwell Cove, burn to the ground on Saturday.
It’s an experience he will never forget, and one he doesn’t really like to talk about. The Union Road resident and his son TJ were both at the plant that day.
“You make that decision in life - do I go or do I not? It’s one of those sickening feelings you get. You get so confused from the smoke,” he said on Monday. “I started yelling and getting everybody else out.”
Then he went into work mode, telling the first responders to shut off the power, turning off the backup generator and keeping people away from the propane on-site.
Twelve plant workers were there that day. The plant employs 50 people in total.
Flames and heavy smoke billowed from the site for the rest of the day, with firefighters from Vernon River, Cross Roads and Belfast getting it under control by suppertime.
Mr Snook didn’t see any fire on the inside, only thick smoke. Despite its toxicity, he escaped without inhaling enough to cause injury.
“The smoke was heavy enough to tell me, ‘We have to get out of this building right now.’”
Some of the workers, including Mr Snook, will take up positions at a sister company, Confederation Cove facility in Borden. At this point all he can do is take things one day at a time.
“I know our company is going to help all their workers. They’re not going to leave us out in the cold.”
The company has an employee assistance program with supports like counselling available.
CEO Terry Ennis said in a statement that help is being provided by competing companies. PEI Mussel King is packing product for the company and Prince Edward Aqua Farms is stripping mussels.
Employees will continue to receive their usual pay while the company works through a contingency plan. The goal was to have the Borden site packing mussels by Wednesday.
Belfast Fire Chief Jason Rector said the emergency call came in just before 10 am and at least eight of his crew responded.
While Vernon River and Cross Roads fought the fire, Belfast was tasked with protecting a nearby house, which they did successfully.
Extra precautions had to be taken because of the propane, oxygen and other chemicals burning.
Mr Rector said the structure was still burning on Monday and as work begins to pull it apart, more hot spots are anticipated.
