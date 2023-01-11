Planting a seed Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Jan 11, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With a nickname like Canada’s Garden Province one would think we would be well positioned to feed ourselves, but PEI has always been an importer of many fruits and vegetables.There was a time decades, and dare I say centuries ago, when importation of food was considered quite an extravagance. Now with the global economy we live in you would be hard pressed to find a household that lives on island sustenance alone.The fact that so many of the potatoes on our shelves and seafood in our freezers come from other places are prime examples of our lack of food autonomy.But it doesn’t have to be that way. Could we grow all the fruits and vegetables we need with the addition of highly efficient greenhouses to supplement our growing season?The answer is yes. They are already doing it in Quebec. In just two years they have jumped from growing 30% of their own fruits and veggies to now producing 50%.Of course using greenhouses in cold weather takes a lot of artificial heat which requires using more energy.So where does that square with the goal to reach net zero emissions?Time will tell as to whether or not we can have our tomatoes and eat them too.Charlotte MacAulay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pei Vegetable Fruit Food Agriculture Decade Greenhouse Seafood Tomato Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Follow Charlotte MacAulay Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition The Eastern Graphic The Eastern Graphic 6 hrs ago 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads Mattress Sale Save the Hassle and Store your Tires this Season. CHRONIC PAIN? Light Your Way Local ...Fresh...Frozen JANUARY SPECIALS Bulletin Latest News Local businesses coming out of a good Christmas season Norsemen tourney returns to eastern PEI Salvation Army heating program sees backlog Veteran left with $100k bill after VAC refuses to reimburse for back surgery Firefighters distribute 42 generators in Three Rivers Province shores up Beach Road after residents lobby for a fix Major work to shoreline in Souris to protect infrastructure Agriculture word(s) Of the year? Cover crops Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPEI sport shooters give proposed change to gun law a thumbs downNeighbourly effort reunites displaced cat with Quebec familySarah Elizabeth PilkingtonSandra (Sandi) Irene (Tattrie) JonesGreen ferry could pilot in Three RiversLocal brewery tries to lure new docs to PEIDeborah "Debby" Ann MartinFormer owner rescues horse from kill pen ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSister Frances Baker: A journey of sacred service (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.