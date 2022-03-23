‘Music can change the world’. This sentiment is something that has been echoed time and time again. Perhaps we see it in small ways in our daily lives - a song can stir emotion and change the way our day rolls out, or a rallying power ballad can move large groups to action.
In recent days, stories of Ukrainian musicians, sharing their music from basement shelters and bombed-out living rooms have evoked empathy and compassion, and in some cases - action - as fundraising efforts have used the simple moments of music-making to raise awareness and money. It is often asserted that music literally changes the world, as the vibrations that emanate from instruments and voices have a direct impact on a universe that is constantly ‘vibrating, oscillating, and resonating at various frequencies’.
We’ve been inspired to take some action in the next few weeks in support of the Ukrainian people - combining our love for seeds and growing with a sweet little fundraiser. Supported by Veseys Seeds, Kings Playhouse is delighted to be offering sunflower seeds for sale, with all proceeds going to The Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. Seeds will be available at the Playhouse and various locations throughout Three Rivers - stay tuned to our social media channels for locations.
In keeping with using music to impact the vibrations of the world, we’re thrilled to be welcoming some world class musicians all the way from Alberta to our stage on March 31 at 7:30 pm.
The Hello Darlins is an award winning collective of artists and special guests. Led by Mike Little, Murray Pulver, Candace Lacina and a powerhouse cast, the band combines all of their skills and influences to forge a distinct hybrid of country, gospel and blues like no other. Their work with artists includes a list that ranges from Shania Twain, The Crash Test Dummies, as well as the late B.B. King and more. Nominated for three Canadian Folk Music Awards, The Hello Darlins bring Roots and Americana music to the stage with a dedication to creating classic-sounding music using real instrumentation, classic instruments and no vocal tuning.
I wanted to take a moment as well to thank all of the members of our community who joined us for our Winter Tales Storytelling Festival from March 11-14. It was such a joy to welcome all ages and walks of life to the Playhouse after a very long winter. The festival brought music, stories, film and dance to the stage, and we can’t wait to make it an annual event.
The next few weeks are filled to the brim at the Playhouse with a new art exhibition, live music, an artist in residence and James Mullinger’s Becoming Canadian Tour - so many good vibrations to help lift our spirits as spring appears.
For more information about any of our upcoming shows or events, visit our website at: www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1 888-346-5666, send us an email at info@kingsplayhouse.com or pop by for a visit at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
