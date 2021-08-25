The Morell Chevies defeated the Alley Stratford Athletics 3-2 in yet another Morell/Stratford classic. The Chevies scored in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and won in the bottom of the ninth in walk-off fashion. The game was entertaining right from the opening pitch.
Sean MacDougall got the A’s on the board in the top of the second belting a first pitch two-run home run to right field to give Stratford an early 2-0 lead. Logan Gallant got the Chevies one run closer with an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.
Stratford loaded the bases on some shoddy fielding by Morell in the third inning. Morell pitcher Tanner MacLean got the third out with no damage done from the Chevies.
Morell threatened again in the bottom of the fourth inning, however left fielder Nick MacPhail threw out a Chevie runner trying to score from second base. Morell returned the favour in the top of five when left fielder Parker Day threw a strike to his catcher cutting down an A’s runner trying to score from second.
In the bottom of the seventh, Logan Gallant drew a two-out walk. Steven O’Shea then hit a two-out pitch to the centre field fence to score Gallant and tie the game 2-2.
In the ninth, Scott Harper and Logan MacDougall both got on base and Gallant squeaked a single through the infield into right field for the walk-off win. Logan Gallant pitched the ninth inning to get the win while Tyler Taylor who came on in relief in the sixth inning took the loss. Starting pitchers, Tanner MacLean of Morell and Stratford’s Brady Arsenault both pitched brilliantly. It was a well pitched game from all four hurlers.
The loss was a tough one for the Athletics. They played the perfect road game and were one strike away from victory. They also lost the services of back-to-back batting champ Grant Grady when he had to leave the game in the third inning with back spasms. He told me it is something that flares up now and then and it’s hopeful he will be good to go this Wednesday in Stratford. Game two goes at MacNeill Field on Wednesday. Game time is 7 pm. Game three will be back in Morell on Sunday. Time to be announced later.
Peakes Bogside Bombers defeated the Cardigan MilMac Clippers 8-3 in the other semifinal at MacDonald Field in Peakes. Rob Phelan’s RBI double gave the Bombers a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Josh MacDonald scored for the Clippers in the top of two to even the score. Peakes scored three in the bottom of three only to have the underdog Clippers keep the game close with a pair of runs in the top of five. Four straight singles scored three runs in the bottom fifth to finally put away a tough Clipper team. Ethan Smith pitched a solid five innings for Peakes. Jordan Stevenson tossed two clean innings for the save. Sam Walsh took the loss. Rob Phelan, Tyson MacInnis, and Jack MacKenzie all had two hits for Peakes. Kevin MacLeod led the Clippers at the plate with two hits. Game two is Wednesday evening in Cardigan. The game is scheduled to start at 6 pm. Game three will probably be back in Peakes next Wednesday.
The KCBL will have its annual awards banquet this Thursday evening at Peakes Tee in St Teresa. Social hour is at 6 pm followed by the meal around 7 pm. Six awards will be presented. League MVP, Rookie of the Year, Lionel King Memorial, (hard work and dedication), Harry Hughes Memorial (top pitcher), Trixie/Aquinas (leadership and promoting the league) and Top Batter.
Stats winners: top batter is Grant Grady with .500 edging out Jake MacLaren.484; hits - Jake MacLaren with 31; runs - Jake MacLaren with 18; RBIs - Jake MacLaren and Nick MacPhail tied with 20; doubles - Nick MacPhail with 7; triples - Grant Grady at 4; stolen bases - Eugene Fraser with 7; walks - Dom Ryan and Garrett Herbert with 11; pitching wins - Troy Coffin at 6; pitching strike-outs - Isaac Compton with 46 and Jordan Stevenson had the lowest ERA with 1.01.
