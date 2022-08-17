Dan Shepard

The Morell Chevies are the Kings County Baseball League regular season champs for 2022. The Chevies finished the year with a 13-3 record, four games ahead of the second place Peakes Bogside Bombers.

The Bombers limped into the playoffs with a record of 9-7, only one game ahead of Northside Sunly Brewers. The Brewers finished their season on a six-game win streak. They evened their record at 8-8. Two of their six straight wins were over the Chevies.

