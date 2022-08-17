The Morell Chevies are the Kings County Baseball League regular season champs for 2022. The Chevies finished the year with a 13-3 record, four games ahead of the second place Peakes Bogside Bombers.
The Bombers limped into the playoffs with a record of 9-7, only one game ahead of Northside Sunly Brewers. The Brewers finished their season on a six-game win streak. They evened their record at 8-8. Two of their six straight wins were over the Chevies.
The Cardigan Clippers had a pretty good final stretch, however they couldn’t hold off the surging Brewers and finished in fourth place. The Clippers were officially eliminated from third place with a 6-1 loss to the Morell Chevies in a Sunday tilt in Cardigan. Troy Coffin was the winning pitcher over Clippers’ Stephen O’Shea. Both pitched complete games.
Two games were played last Wednesday which didn’t affect on the final standings. The Northside bats were smoking as they beat Morell 14-2. In the other game Cardigan defeated the Charlottetown Jays 11-2.
The league would like to thank both the Charlottetown Oldtimers Jays and the Canada Games Team for their contribution to the league this season. Both teams played an eight-game schedule. The Canada Games squad played last week in Niagara, Ontario.
The Jays continue to entertain their fans with another competitive season against their younger counterparts. The boys who starred in the KCBL yesterday did well and on some occasions turned back the clock with outstanding performances.
The KCBL playoffs started last Sunday. The Bombers began their defense of the league championship with a match-up at MacDonald Field with the Brewers. Morell will open at home hosting the Clippers Wednesday at 6:30 pm, followed by Game 2 between the Bombers and Brewers at 8:30 pm, also in Morell. Check for further game times and the locations on the Facebook KCBL Fan Page.
The KCBL Awards Banquet is slated to take place at Peakes Tee on August 25. Five major awards will be handed out including League MVP, Rookie of the Year, Lionel King Memorial (hard work and dedication), Trixie/Aquinas Memorial for leadership and to help promote the league and the Harry Hughes Memorial for top pitcher. Two other trophies will be presented. The Debbie Affleck Memorial will go to the Morell Chevies. The top batter in the league will also be recognized with the batting champion trophy.
Social hour is at 6 pm followed by the dinner, starting about 7 pm.
