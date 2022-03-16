One of eastern PEI’s most popular institutions is the subject of a play being written by Cardigan native Justin Shaw, a comedian and playwright now living in Hamilton, Ontario.
Mr Shaw is looking for people’s memories and stories about the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale for a one-person play he hopes to complete later this year.
The annual yard sale has been running for more than 20 years and although it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, it typically draws as many as 40,000 people from across PEI, the Maritimes and beyond.
“This piece, at the end of the day is a love letter to PEI,” Mr Shaw said. “You unpack the subject and you realize just how much depth and richness there is. I’m really excited for it. Everyone has their own connection to it, that’s what I’m realizing from the research.”
Since leaving the Island in 2014 after graduating from UPEI, Mr Shaw attended school in Montreal to train in the arts, then spent some years in Fort McMurray where he met his future fiancee and they moved to her hometown of Hamilton.
During the early Covid lockdowns in spring 2020 Mr Shaw found himself pining for the Island. He usually visits home twice a year, so the travel restrictions at the time made him realize he’d been taking that for granted.
“I started writing a lot about my experiences growing up on PEI,” he said. The longer you live away from home the more your mind seeks those comforts and those things that make you feel safe and remind you of who you are. A lot of that is PEI.”
The idea to focus on the 70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale came while chatting with his friend and Island-based performer Benton Hartley. They challenged each other to come up with ideas about PEI.
“Subconsciously there might’ve been a desire to go back to a time where we could really connect and be together as a community, when now more than ever communities are feeling divided,” Mr Shaw said.
The plan was for a play with a full cast, until he had a chat with award-winning Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor who suggested a solo format, telling Mr Shaw his storytelling is reminiscent of Canadian radio broadcaster and humourist Stuart McLean.
Mr Shaw has already received more than two dozen submissions from posting about his project on an Island Facebook group.
Asked for a memory of his own, he recalled the year his family had a booth at Orwell Corner when he was 10 or 11 and selling his old toys. He just wanted to get rid of them, not much caring about prices. An older lady at an adjacent booth informed him he was selling them too cheap.
“I stumbled into the turf war of the 70 Mile Yard Sale.”
In terms of a release date, he said Islanders should keep their ears to the ground this summer. The hope is to eventually present the play in an accessible way to audiences across the world who know little or nothing about PEI.
Stories can be submitted by email to justindshaw@hotmail.com
