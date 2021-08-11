Every day at noon, the town emergency alarm sounds across the street from the Playhouse.
In response, throughout the summer, we’ve been pleased to present: Unalarming Events: calming, inspired, sometimes silly performances for everyone.
This week, we’re thrilled to be bringing two delightfully unique Unalarming Events, overlooking the A.A. Macdonald Memorial Gardens.
The first takes place on Saturday, August 14th at noon with Freestyle Rhymes at Lunchtime: Poetry with Julie Bull.
Julie Bull is a queer, non-binary Inuk artist from NunatuKavut. They are an interdisciplinary poet, writer, spoken-word artist, visual artist, researcher, ethicist, and educator who stirs things up with some unlikely integrations, influences, and imagination. Julie earned their PhD in 2019 and promptly ran away from academia to follow their creative pursuits. In March 2020, Julie was awarded a residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in the Indigenous Storytelling and Spoken-Word program.
This all-ages, all-levels workshop will be a playful introduction to freestyle poetry.
Continuing our Unalarming Events Series, Zeugma Danse brings their site-adaptive dance piece Cube to the Kings Playhouse August 16th at 2pm. In this unique performance, four dancer-percussionists, propelled by driving rhythms, must adapt to a constantly changing environment. Beginning as expansive, the space gradually shrinks until it is compacted and restrained. The mounting pressure transforms the physical vocabulary of the performers and intensifies the emotional charge of the audience. Join us for this incredible feat of choreography overlooking the A.A. Macdonald Memorial Gardens!
The week is filled with beautiful music and storytelling. Haunted Georgetown continues on Thursday night at 9:15pm with stories (some tall and some true) of hauntings and history that lead you throughout historic Georgetown.
Friday, August 13th at 7:30pm, The Emeralds trio reunite for their first group performance in five years. The group, consisting of members Natalie MacFadyen, Hannah O’Donnell, and Melissa MacKenzie, quickly became Island favourites after performing many sold-out shows at the Trailside’s Hillsborough River Gospel Brunch. You can look forward to an hour full of old gospel favourites, new folk gems, and stories you will remember forever. Hallelujah!
Sunday, August 15th at 6:30pm - The Thunderbolts Return.
The final in our community series The Arts at Your Door, Kings County’s original rockers The Thunderbolts will bring their classic rock to the Playhouse. Weather permitting, the show will take place on the Playhouse deck overlooking the beautiful A.A. Macdonald Memorial Gardens. Featuring Charlie Hansen, Chester Llewellyn, Bobby MacGillivary, Joey Martell, Newman McCullough and Ian Martell, the evening is sure to have your toes tapping.
For more information about any of our shows or events visit: www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1 888 346 5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
